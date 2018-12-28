Home Lifestyle Food

It's India calling for Marco Pierre White​

Celebrity chef Pierre White is coming to India for the culinary festival World on A Plate.

Marco Pierre White​

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will be coming to India for the first time in January.

"I will be doing many things -- enjoying myself, wandering the streets, discovering the culture, a few masterclasses, a few dinners and although I'm there for not a very long time, I know it will be long enough to be intoxicated with the beauty of India," Pierre White said in a statement.

To be held on January 19-20, the fest will witness Pierre White curating two exclusive fine-dine dinners and conducting two masterclasses at St. Regis here, followed by tete-a-tetes at Universal Square at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel.

As part of the event, Pierre White will also judge some of India's top restaurants that compete for the 'World On A Plate Restaurant of the Year' trophy.

Kiran Soans, CEO at Gold Rush Entertainment, said: "I believe that World on A Plate is no ordinary food festival, but one that captivates all senses and creates a fine line and becomes art, making it the biggest and the most credible International Food Festival in the country."

