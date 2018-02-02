BENGALURU: Born into a family of chefs, I believe that cooking came naturally to me and while experimenting with the ingredients, I came across mushrooms. I found them extremely versatile in nature as mushrooms are rich in lean proteins and have no cholesterol or fat with very low carbohydrates.

I believe they have a very delicate earthy flavour, which complements with any food you pair them with. You will either love mushrooms or you will not, and if you do, you know that they work nearly with any spice or seasoning combination. They always taste different depending on its flavour profile and its processing.

There are different varieties of mushrooms depending on factors such as regions, sizes and flavours and each taste different. Regenerated mushrooms taste slightly stronger and better in flavours as compared to the fresh ones.

My preferred dish is Clay Pot Chicken with five spices, served with rice. Mushrooms complement the dish with its fantastic texture. My mantra of keeping the food simple allows me to use fresh ingredients which enhance the taste of the dish. I generally prefer to use Shiitake mushrooms in my cooking, especially for this dish.

– Anthony Huang, executive chef, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel