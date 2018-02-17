HYDERABAD: Zega at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli takes us through the streets of Bangkok with their newest food offering. Known for its flavour packed and spice laden fare, the city’s street food is craved by people throughout the world. To celebrate these culinary flavours, Zega has brought these deliciously exquisite foods right off the streets of Bangkok. To bring this festival to life with authenticity, Chef Tawatchai Ubonsai, famously called as Chef Tony, has come down to all the way from Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. The food festival begins today and ends on February 25.

Available for a la carte, the array of offerings includes enchanting starters like Crispy Fish with Green Mango Salad, Chicken Satay with Spice Peanut Space and matchless Thai Food Salad. You can also take your pick from the Nung, the steamed food section and Yang section such as Steamed Calamari with Spicy lime sauce, Grilled Pork Chops with Basil and Galangal. An assortment of soups to slurp on include Coconut & Galangal and Chicken Galangal, Coconut & Galangal Soup with Seasonal Mushroom are recommended.

Start your main course with an unbelievable assortment of Chingmai Yellow curry noodles, Stir Fried rice noodles accompanied by varieties of Shredded chicken or Mushrooms with bean sprouts. You can even attempt your Chop-Stick eating skills here with the Tod (Bangkok Memories) section with Deep Fried Chicken with Garlic and Fried Shallot, Thai Spring Rolls. Indulge in the Kaeng section with a plethora of curries such as Southern Lamb Curry with Kaffir Lime Leaf, Green Curry Chicken and E-Sarn Dill Soup Green Mullion with Mixed Vegetables.

There’s always room left for dessert even after the biggest meal. With Coated water chestnut dipped in sinful Iced Coconut Syrup and Thai Mango with Sticky Rice together bringing the most the impeccable end to your journey of the streets of Bangkok. Luckily, you don’t need a visa, but a love for food to experience the street culture of Bangkok at Zega.