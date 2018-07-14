Classic mojitos get A new twist

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Try some assortment of mojitos as part of ‘World Mojito Week’ at Bar UNO, Level L1, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. The restobar is presenting some of the signature flavours on the Mojito Week menu with a new twist. The menu includes Irish Mojito, Lemon and Ginger Mojito, Mandarin Mojito, Jasmine Mojito and Pineapple Coconut Mojito. Each cocktail has a predominant flavour of its main ingredient. The mojitos are prepared with different types of rum (white and coconut rum), vodka and whisky. The bartender Alwin Cruz says, “There was lot of trial and error involved before we came up with these recipes. We were trying to be innovative and give a new twist to the mojito. You can enjoy them anytime, afternoon or evening. These different varieties are all refreshing. And, we have drinks for all kinds of people - whisky lovers, vodka or rum fans.”

The Mandarin Mojito is refreshing. The drink is made with white rum, orange and lime juice. Topped with mint leaves, you get a strong, fresh, slightly sweet and tangy fragrance as you take a sip. Next comes the Jasmine Mojito. Served in copper jar, the jasmine iced tea and vodka are paired well in right quantity. The jar gives a vintage look and feel. There is a mild flavour of jasmine that stands out from the other ingredients such as lime juice, mint leaves and simple syrup. Alwin says, “The jar is used to make the drink more cold. The jar is frozen before the drink is prepared and added to it, in order to make it more chilled.”

If you love pineapple and rum, Pineapple Coconut Mojito is the drink for you. It has a prominent sweet flavour of pineapple and ‘back of the mouth’ flavour of coconut. On request, the mixologist served the coconut rum in shot glasses. The rum tastes purely of coconut and reminds us of coconut toffee. The drink is served with slices of pineapple topped with coconut powder in a hurricane glass.

The Irish Mojito is also served in copper jar. Made with Irish whisky, it tastes very smooth and less sweet than most of its counterparts. It is garnished with orchid and dried lime slice. The Lemon and Ginger Mojito comprises of white rum, lime juice and lime simple syrup. The muddled ginger in it adds spice to the drink, which gets balanced well with the acidic taste of lime. The drink served in ocean highball glass looks appealing and refreshing. The fest is on till July 15. Cost for two: `1,800 (approx)