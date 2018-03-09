BENGALURU: For those who don't particularly enjoy the taste of alcohol, here's a fun way to get that buzz without having to chug anything down. This limited edition menu by Bar Bar, called Drunken BBQ, has 11 dishes that have each been infused with a different kind of alcohol. With options in veg and non-veg, there's something on this menu for everyone. We started the meal with a vegetarian option – Loaded Nachos with Chilli Infused Tequila.

Though the alcohol taste is not very evident, which makes you wonder where exactly it is, the nachos themselves were well-flavoured with plenty of cheese and gaucamole. Next, we tried the Gin and Lemon Chicken Wings – a great starter option for non-vegetarians – which packs quite a punch when it comes to flavour. We also sampled the Tequila Amritsari Prawns, and found that though the prawns were fresh and cooked right, the batter was a little thick and undercooked.

For mains, we tried two dishes. Under the veg section, we tried the Bourbon Barbecued Cottage Cheese Brochettes. The dish came with grilled vegetables and couscous as sides, and was enjoyable overall, mainly because of the bourbon sauce. The Beef Tenderloin with Whiskey Cream Sauce was next, and it was served with grilled vegetables and a mushroom risotto. While the dish was good flavour-wise, the beef could've leaned more towards the medium-rare side, and risotto could've been less sticky.

When paired with their signature cocktails and great deals on liquor, this menu is a good option after shopping at Phoenix Mall. The Drunken BBQ menu is on till March 18, so hurry up if you want to eat your booze and drink it too. Cost for two: `1,500