HYDERABAD : If you are away from your home town this festive season try this recipe by chef Nitin Paraksh of PIHM Hyderabad. Try preparing this ‘chutney’ called Ugadi Pachadi kept in an earthen pot before the idol of the house while the puja is performed and everyone takes the share of it and enjoy the fests and meals together. Some of the students in PIHM Hyderabad campus under the guidance of chef Nitin prepared the Ugadi Pachadi. Try this sweet and sour soup or chutney made of tantalising ingredients.