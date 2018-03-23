BEANS SPROUT AND CRISPY QUINOA WITH BROWN RICE FLAKES

Serves 4

Ingredients

For Dressing

Guava juice - 600 ml

Whole jalapenos, chopped - 2 tbsp

White wine vinegar- 2 tbsp

Olive oil - 5 tbsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

For salad

Bean sprouts, cleaned - 300 gm

Quinoa, boiled - 8 tbsp

Cherry tomatoes, cut into two - 20 no

Carrot, peeled and cut into strips lengthwise- 4 no

Assorted Lettuce, cleaned - 400 gm

Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

For garnish

Sunflower seeds, toasted - 2 tbsp

Quinoa, blanched and fried - 4tbsp

Brown rice, boiled and fried - 4 tbsp

Method

For Dressing

1. Take guava juice in a sauce pan, add chopped jalapenos and reduce by 1/3 rd on a slow flame. Take sauce pan off the flame, strain and keep aside to cool.

2. In a food processor jar take reduced guava juice, add white wine vinegar and slowly

incorporate olive oil to make a dressing. Season with salt and crushed black pepper.

Finishing

1. In a mixing bowl combine together salad ingredients. Add guava dressing and toss

everything together to mix well.

2. Serve salad in a bowl garnish with toasted sunflower seeds, fried quinoa and brown rice.



JOWAR GNOCCHI AND MUSHROOM FRICASSEE

4 portions

Ingredients

For parmesan crisp

Parmesan grated - 3 tbsp

Arrowroot - half tsp

For gnocchi

Potatoes, roasted - 250 gm

Jowar flour - 80 gm

Parmesan cheese - 40 gm

Nutmeg, grated - half tsp

Salt to taste

Black pepper, crushed to taste

For Sauce

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Garlic chopped - 2 tbsp

Onion chopped - 2 tbsp

Chilli flakes - 1 tsp

Button mushrooms, sliced - 160 gm

Shitake mushroom, boiled, cut into slices - 60 mg

Basil leaves few

Tomato sauce - 300 gm

Salt to taste

Black pepper, crushed to taste

Method

For Parmesan crisp

Pre heat oven to 140°c.

Mix together parmesan and arrowroot and knead to make a ball.

Evenly spread parmesan mixture on silpat and bake in pre heated oven for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown in colour.

For gnocchi

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and knead well. Rest the mixture in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Cut the dough into equal parts and roll into cylindrical shape and cut into 1’’ pieces with knife. Dust gnocchi with flour and with the help of fork make a dent with your thumb.

Boil water and put gnocchi until they float to the top.

Finishing

Heat oil in a sauce pan and lightly saute garlic and onion chopped. Add chilli flakes and mushrooms and saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until mushroom water is all dried up. Add basil and tomato sauce and mix well with the help of ladle. Add boiled gnocchi in tomato sauce and toss gently, season to taste and serve hot with parmesan crisp as garnish.

CACAO NIB & SOYA MILK CHEESE CAKE WITH A NACHINI CRUST

Serves 4

Ingredients

For Nanchini Base

Icing sugar - 2 tbsp

Unsalted butter - 4 tbsp

Ragi flour - 6 tbsp

Gluten free flour - 2.5 tbsp

Vanilla essence - 3 ml

Water - 1 tbsp

For Filling

Mascarpone cheese - 5 tbsp

Castor sugar - 1.5 tbsp

Curd - 2 tbsp

Soya milk - 100 ml

Cocoa nib - 2 tsp

Whipped cream - 5 tbsp

Gelatin - 1 tsp

Water - 2 tbsp

Method of preperation

For Nanchini Base:

1. Pre heat oven to 150°c

2. Line a 5’’X5’’X2.5’’ht stainless steel mould with silver foil and place it on a tray

3. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients together and lightly mix to make a dough

4. Evenly spread the base on the prepared mould. Bake in pre heated oven for 6 to 7 minutes

5. Take out and allow to cool

For filling:

1. Soak gelatin in 2 tbsp of warm water for 20 minutes or till gelatin is completely dissolved

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk mascarpone cheese and castor sugar together. Add curd and mix again.

3. In a saucepan, heat soya milk and cocoa nibs together and reduce to half on medium

heat. Strain and allow to cool.

4. In mascarpone mixture, add whipped cream and reduced soya milk. Finish with dissolved gelatin and mix well.

For finishing:

1. Pour the prepared cheese filling on top of the baked nanchini crust and set in refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours

2. Once set, demould and serve

SPIRULINA PANNACOTTA

Serves 4

Ingredients

Gelatin - 2 tsp

Water - 3 tbsp

Almond milk - 200 ml

Soya milk - 200 ml

Sugar - 4 tbsp

Spirulina - 2 capsules

Orange-cardamom sauce

Orange juice, fresh - 200 ml

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Cardamom - 2 to 3 numbers

Orange wedges - 16 numbers

Garnish

Mint sprig Method

For pannacotta:

1. Soak gelatin in water and set aside. In a saucepan, simmer almond milk, soya milk and sugar over medium heat. Remove pan from

the heat and stir in spirulina capsule and soaked gelatin. Divide mixture among four ramekins bowl and cool to room temperature. Place into the fridge for at least an hour or until set.

For sauce:

1. Take orange juice in sauce pan, add sugar and cardamom pods and reduce to half. Add fresh orange wedges, take pan off the flame and keep aside.

Serve

1. De-mould each pannacotta out onto a serving plate, spoon over the sauce and garnish with a mint sprig.