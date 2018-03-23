Fancy up this summer with healthy treats
23rd March 2018

BEANS SPROUT AND CRISPY QUINOA WITH BROWN RICE FLAKES
Serves 4
Ingredients
For Dressing
Guava juice - 600 ml
Whole jalapenos, chopped - 2 tbsp
White wine vinegar- 2 tbsp
Olive oil - 5 tbsp
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper to taste
For salad
Bean sprouts, cleaned - 300 gm
Quinoa, boiled - 8 tbsp
Cherry tomatoes, cut into two - 20 no
Carrot, peeled and cut into strips lengthwise- 4 no
Assorted Lettuce, cleaned - 400 gm
Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper to taste
For garnish
Sunflower seeds, toasted - 2 tbsp
Quinoa, blanched and fried - 4tbsp
Brown rice, boiled and fried - 4 tbsp
Method
For Dressing
1. Take guava juice in a sauce pan, add chopped jalapenos and reduce by 1/3 rd on a slow flame. Take sauce pan off the flame, strain and keep aside to cool.
2. In a food processor jar take reduced guava juice, add white wine vinegar and slowly
incorporate olive oil to make a dressing. Season with salt and crushed black pepper.
Finishing
1. In a mixing bowl combine together salad ingredients. Add guava dressing and toss
everything together to mix well.
2. Serve salad in a bowl garnish with toasted sunflower seeds, fried quinoa and brown rice.
JOWAR GNOCCHI AND MUSHROOM FRICASSEE
4 portions
Ingredients
For parmesan crisp
Parmesan grated - 3 tbsp
Arrowroot - half tsp
For gnocchi
Potatoes, roasted - 250 gm
Jowar flour - 80 gm
Parmesan cheese - 40 gm
Nutmeg, grated - half tsp
Salt to taste
Black pepper, crushed to taste
For Sauce
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Garlic chopped - 2 tbsp
Onion chopped - 2 tbsp
Chilli flakes - 1 tsp
Button mushrooms, sliced - 160 gm
Shitake mushroom, boiled, cut into slices - 60 mg
Basil leaves few
Tomato sauce - 300 gm
Salt to taste
Black pepper, crushed to taste
Method
For Parmesan crisp
Pre heat oven to 140°c.
Mix together parmesan and arrowroot and knead to make a ball.
Evenly spread parmesan mixture on silpat and bake in pre heated oven for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown in colour.
For gnocchi
In a bowl, combine all ingredients and knead well. Rest the mixture in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Cut the dough into equal parts and roll into cylindrical shape and cut into 1’’ pieces with knife. Dust gnocchi with flour and with the help of fork make a dent with your thumb.
Boil water and put gnocchi until they float to the top.
Finishing
Heat oil in a sauce pan and lightly saute garlic and onion chopped. Add chilli flakes and mushrooms and saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until mushroom water is all dried up. Add basil and tomato sauce and mix well with the help of ladle. Add boiled gnocchi in tomato sauce and toss gently, season to taste and serve hot with parmesan crisp as garnish.
CACAO NIB & SOYA MILK CHEESE CAKE WITH A NACHINI CRUST
Serves 4
Ingredients
For Nanchini Base
Icing sugar - 2 tbsp
Unsalted butter - 4 tbsp
Ragi flour - 6 tbsp
Gluten free flour - 2.5 tbsp
Vanilla essence - 3 ml
Water - 1 tbsp
For Filling
Mascarpone cheese - 5 tbsp
Castor sugar - 1.5 tbsp
Curd - 2 tbsp
Soya milk - 100 ml
Cocoa nib - 2 tsp
Whipped cream - 5 tbsp
Gelatin - 1 tsp
Water - 2 tbsp
Method of preperation
For Nanchini Base:
1. Pre heat oven to 150°c
2. Line a 5’’X5’’X2.5’’ht stainless steel mould with silver foil and place it on a tray
3. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients together and lightly mix to make a dough
4. Evenly spread the base on the prepared mould. Bake in pre heated oven for 6 to 7 minutes
5. Take out and allow to cool
For filling:
1. Soak gelatin in 2 tbsp of warm water for 20 minutes or till gelatin is completely dissolved
2. In a mixing bowl, whisk mascarpone cheese and castor sugar together. Add curd and mix again.
3. In a saucepan, heat soya milk and cocoa nibs together and reduce to half on medium
heat. Strain and allow to cool.
4. In mascarpone mixture, add whipped cream and reduced soya milk. Finish with dissolved gelatin and mix well.
For finishing:
1. Pour the prepared cheese filling on top of the baked nanchini crust and set in refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours
2. Once set, demould and serve
SPIRULINA PANNACOTTA
Serves 4
Ingredients
Gelatin - 2 tsp
Water - 3 tbsp
Almond milk - 200 ml
Soya milk - 200 ml
Sugar - 4 tbsp
Spirulina - 2 capsules
Orange-cardamom sauce
Orange juice, fresh - 200 ml
Sugar - 1 tbsp
Cardamom - 2 to 3 numbers
Orange wedges - 16 numbers
Garnish
Mint sprig Method
For pannacotta:
1. Soak gelatin in water and set aside. In a saucepan, simmer almond milk, soya milk and sugar over medium heat. Remove pan from
the heat and stir in spirulina capsule and soaked gelatin. Divide mixture among four ramekins bowl and cool to room temperature. Place into the fridge for at least an hour or until set.
For sauce:
1. Take orange juice in sauce pan, add sugar and cardamom pods and reduce to half. Add fresh orange wedges, take pan off the flame and keep aside.
Serve
1. De-mould each pannacotta out onto a serving plate, spoon over the sauce and garnish with a mint sprig.