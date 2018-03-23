BENGALURU : The concept of ‘bowls’ in the food world has been a blessing for those of us looking for some comfort. All your food needs are met in a single large bowl, and you can even share them with people. Our latest visit to Mamagoto, with their Mama’s Bowl Manifesto menu, captured exactly those emotions. With eight veg and non-veg options, these bowl meals are designed to satisfy all your Asian food cravings. We headed over to Mamagoto on a crowded night, and started our meal with duck stuffed baos. The baos were tasty, and the meat was well-flavoured. After a rather long wait, we were brought two vegetarian bowls — Tofu 2 Way and Medium Hot Mushroom.

The first bowl had tofu cooked in pepper sauce another version that was prepared with salt and pepper and served with udon noodles and veggies — a generous portion and flavours that screamed comfort. Our personal favourite from the night was the Medium Hot Mushroom bowl - assorted mushrooms, chilli reduction, spring onion, udon noodles and dry red chillies. We couldn’t put our forks down, as the different textures of the various mushrooms paired with the udon noodles, took us back to a rainy night where you’re sitting in front of the TV with your loved ones and have ordered Chinese takeout from that place you love around the corner.

The Aromatic Rice Meal Fish was next, and comprised a homemade chili sauce, a chunk of fresh fish, served with Jasmine fried rice and rocket salad. While we found the sauce to be a tad bit too salty, the rocket salad was much-needed to balance out the excess sodium chloride. The Hot China Action was another bowl we tried, but don’t let the fiery pictures fool you.

This dish, which is made up of slow-poached chicken with Schezuan chili oil and served with ginger and scallion sticky fried rice, doesn’t quite pack the punch you’d expect if you’re looking for something spicy and flavourful. The poached chicken needed to be doused with a more than generous portion of chilli oil for the flavours to come through, but on that note, we did enjoy the sticky fried rice with its mild flavours of ginger and spring onions. Other options one can go for are the 8 treasure Bowl Lamb, In Da (Canton) House Pork and the Aromatic Rice Meal and Tofu. The menu is on till May 20, starting at `599.