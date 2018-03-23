BENGALURU : Bengaluru, which homes many travellers and travel-loving people, is likely to welcome the first ever travel-themed café in the city – The Vacationer’s Café — located in Koramangala.

Interestingly painted walls with anecdotes from Goa, witty quotes, bookshelf and a dummy wooden boat adds to the oomph at The Vacationers Cafe. The highlight of the café is certainly the tents, which accommodate 4-5 people with a small table. This is meant to give the diners an experience of camping.

While the restaurant serves only vegetarian along with some egg-based food, the dishes are inspired by food in various cities and many cuisines.

The restaurant is owned and run by 24-year-old Jinal Chande who completed her Bachelor’s in Marketing and worked in various companies before finding her calling here.

The food doesn’t disappoint; it rather flows well with the whole travel theme. Let’s look at the top 5 food items that you shouldn’t miss out when you are camping or rather dining at The Vacationer’s Café.

GOOD Selfie Sizzler

I am not sure about selfie but this dish is a paparazzi-magnet with its presentation. With momos placed on a rice bed with grilled vegetables, it is impossible to be ignored. It is momos we are talking about, a dish which brought the nation together when there was a rumour that would be banned. When you have momos leading the sizzler, it just can’t go wrong.

French Connection

Vanilla ice cream, coffee and chocolate syrup, Kitkat – everything in a small glass of goodness, what’s not to love? This mocktail is worth your attention and will kiss your sweet cravings goodbye. It has a good smooth texture with a balanced sweetness.

Marine Kaati Rolls

We can argue that the best Kaati rolls are from Kolkata but this roll is equally good. People who like meat, don’t be disappointed. The kheema paneer rolled in the chappati will satiate every appetite.

Mac N Cheese Bites

Can you imagine Mac N Cheese oozing out with every bite? That’s exactly what it is. A simple classic snack that is best enjoyed with any hot beverage.

Tangy Chilli Pizza

Sounds interesting, right? It will surprise you as well. Capsicum, cumin powder and chilli soaked in tamarind juice, giving a hint of tanginess with every bite. That’s exactly where this pizza scores very high.

Bad

Absolutely nothing bad about the food. The only drawback with The Vacationers Café is its location.

Its surroundings mars visibility. But with its unique theme and good food, this place is already attracting a good number of footfall.

UglyNone.