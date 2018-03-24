Image used for representational purpose only

OBIDOS: Chocolate lovers in Portugal were in for a 'glorious' surprise as the most expensive chocolate bonbon in the world was showcased in Obidos at the International Chocolate Festival.

According to reports, the exclusive 23-carat gold-plated chocolate - named the 'Glorious' - costs 7,728 euros (Rs. 6 lakhs approx.)

The chocolate, part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons, has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.

Its creator, Daniel Gomes, had reportedly been working on it for over a year.

The packaging consists of a black lacquered wooden base with gold serial number engraving and a crystal cloche, coated with thousands of Swarovski crystals and pearls, finished off with a gold ribbon handle.