A return to Portuguese Goa

Riaan Jacob George By

Express News Service

With a unique, highly-researched menu of Goan cuisine, peppered with Portuguese influences, Mumbai’s O Pedro is a definite must-visit for those who love to taste the treasures of indigenous culinary legacies

Portugal is for eating, Goa is for leisure, and O Pedro is for both,” reads one of O Pedro’s cheeky taglines. This new address in Mumbai’s swish business district, Bandra Kurla Complex, has already got foodies talking. No surprise, then, that it is often hard to get a table at the restaurant, whose client list reads like a who’s who of Mumbai’s diners. Started by the dynamic team— Sameer Seth, Yash Bhanage and Thomas Zacharias—behind the hugely successful Bombay Canteen, O Pedro takes Goan cuisine beyond the stereotype of beach-shack-prepared rice and curry to a more refined, well-researched cuisine, with influences from the Portuguese as well as the Hindu and Christian communities of Goa.

Creating the menu at O Pedro was a painstaking task, however, Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad says. “The most exciting part of creating the menu concept was the research. We spent eight-nine months in Goa. Then we went to do our research in Portugal to understand how the whole colonial history influenced us and what we eat. There are so many interesting origins and stories behind each dish. For example, the pork sorpotel that is prepared in Brazil—a former Portuguese colony—was brought by the Portuguese to Goa.” After all the research, we decided to go with a healthy mix of Portuguese and

Goan food.

From left: A combination of quarter plates; Pina-Baga-Lada; house-baked sourdough poee with assorted butters ;

While the food and drink is a beautiful mix of all things Goan, the general vibe of the restaurant is enough to induce that unmistakable Goan relaxed state of mind. The space is dotted with nostalgic bric-à-brac, often visible in old Goan homes. The space has been beautifully designed by The Busride Studio and is explicitly inspired by the art, design and architecture of Portuguese Goa. Glass, wood, cane and tiles lend an air of understated elegance to the space. O Pedro is characterised by a large open bar area—the foot-tapping south American music is not to be missed—which then opens out into a cozy dining area, resembling one of Lisbon’s taverns.

Spearheading the Goan arm of this “culinary revival” of the indigenous legacies started by the trio is Chef Floyd Cardoz. Originally from Bandra and now based in New York, Cardoz has several popular eateries—Tabla New York, North End Grill and the aptly named Paowalla—under his belt. “We need to go beyond the touristy stereotypes of Goan cuisine. There is a significant vegetarian offering as well with dishes like the Portuguese Tomato Rice and the Tondak Curry of the Saraswat community, which is made with coconut and coriander seeds, served with pink beans. Then there is the all-time favourite cabbage foogath, which makes an appearance on the menu,” says Cardoz.

Rendering the experience as authentic as possible, at the centre of the open kitchen in full view of patrons, is Cardoz’s wood fire oven, from where freshly baked Goan bread poee—an all time favourite—emerges at regular intervals.

While on the subject of nostalgia, one glance at the menu is enough to evoke all sorts of memories of balmy Goan afternoons, grandmas curries and Bandra aunties. While pork sorpotel is from Chef Cardoz’s mother’s recipe, the traditional Goan preparations such as Xacuti and Cafreal with their unmistakable aromas find expression in the menu too. While those familiar with Goan favourites will recognise these dishes, the Portuguese additions are particularly interesting. The Portuguese Seafood Cataplana is a hearty tomato-based broth comprising lobster, sole, shrimp and squid, while other items like the Fish Croquettes and Veal Tongue Prosciutto served with garlic mustard aioli are definite winners.

The idea is to make it a fun casual format and introduce new flavours to the diner.The menu has been divided into three sections—traditional, rooted and inspired. ‘Inspired’ is from Goan food and is more ingredient-specific. ‘Traditional’ are favourites that never go out of style and we don’t try to play around with them. We just do the best that we can do to recreate them. And, the ‘rooted’ dishes are the ones that hark back to the Portuguese colonial times,” explains Shahzad. “The idea is to offer a sense of Goa to everyone,” concludes Chef Cardoz.

Head to Unit No 2, Plot No C-68, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Opens at: 12 noon

Meal for two: Rs 1,800