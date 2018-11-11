Let’s talk bread

Medha Dutta By

Express News Service

When Latika Abbott, CEO, BreadTalk India, says, “Baking was never really my passion”, you find it a tad difficult to believe. Pick up any product from the newly opened BreadTalk outlet in Select Citywalk, Saket, Delhi, and you would know why. The fresh aroma, the melt-in-the-mouth bakes, the perfect balance of sweet and savoury make this place a bread lover’s paradise.

The average Indian is travelling more, which is resulting in their tastebuds evolving. Like in the West, people in India too have slowly become bakery-loving. Management consultant Technopak identifies cakes and bakery products as one of the fastest-growing food segments in India. According to them, it is growing at a rate of 20-25 per cent annually. Industry players put the size of the market at `850 crores in the organised HoReCa (hotels/ restaurants /catering) segment. Little wonder that established brands from abroad are eyeing the Indian market.

India is the 18th territory where BreadTalk has opened an outlet, joining the list of close to 900 existing outlets across key markets such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. Headquartered in Singapore, the brand’s wide variety of freshly-baked breads and cakes, coupled with its signature Floss bun, Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy bun, Hokkaido Roll, Chilli Pepper Dog, Pumpkin Loaf, Singapore Curry Chicken Bun, Salted Egg Lava Croissant, Tuna Bun, Raisin California Dry Cake and so on, are a big hit with the patrons in the Saket outlet, says Latika.

Immensely happy with the feedback the store has got in just the first couple of weeks, Latika is now mulling a second store in Gurgaon. “Not just that, we have plans to open 15 stores next year. Also, we may start including gluten-free products in our menu,” she adds. The fact that Delhi already has many good bakeries to boast of—in fact, there are a few in Select Citywalk itself—did not deter Latika. “What we are bringing into India is an excitement that will potentially redefine the bakery landscape. BreadTalk embodies a spirit of forging new trends, creativity and quality craftsmanship. All these values are what we strive to put into our products. Apart from familiar local flavours, we hope to give consumers in India accessibility to internationally trendy, innovative and original product offerings.”

BreadTalk is possessive of its brand and that shows in the way it handholds the franchise. They are very particular about the ingredients; for example, Japanese-milled flour is imported for the products. The store does three bakes in a day. Also, the brand is extremely secretive of its trademark recipes, teaching only one person per franchisee. For example, only Latika knows how to whip up the supremely delicious egg cream recipe. The menu also goes by rotation—so, what is available one day might not be there the next. Latika is also very particular about food waste. At the end of a day’s sale, all that is left over is sent to a blind school, or an NGO picks it up the next morning.

The bakery’s open kitchen is not only an added attraction, but also ensures that customers can witness the delectable baked goods in the making and smell their alluring aroma. At the same time, it also reflects the confidence BreadTalk has in its stringent quality standards.

Five Must-Haves

Japanese Light Cheesecake: Light as air, soft as cotton this delicious treat is ideal for those who do not have a sweet tooth.

Floss Buns: It features smooth egg cream made from a secret recipe, and a generous layer of chicken ‘floss’, to form a fluffy and flavourful bun.

Cheese Tarts: Made of Italian Mascarpone cheese and New Zealand cream cheese, the allure of these little treats is simply irresistible.

Hokkaido Roll: A unique recipe, cream cheese is rolled with added fresh

Hokkaido milk and a light creamy filling for a thicker and richer feel.

Pumpkin Loaf: This delectable, spongy toast is made of pumpkin bread and seasoned with pumpkin seeds, which are rich in antioxidants.

Fact file

Where: F-74-75-76, 1st Floor, Select Citywalk, Saket, Delhi

Follow on Instagram: www.instagram.com/breadtalkindia/