When Indian food romances wines

Published: 20th November 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Sameer Bawa
Express News Service

Wine is the only ‘artwork’ that you can drink. Building on this quote from Luis Fernando Olaverri, The Indian Wine Academy and Sommelier Charles Donnadieu curated the 2nd ‘Indian Wine Day’ at the Lalit on Friday, 16th November 2018. It promised to be one exciting evening, with the object of pairing select Indian wines with North Indian cuisine. Was it an ambitious attempt as Indian dishes have very strong flavours? We were about to know.

The lawns outside ‘Alfresco’ were beautifully set up for the evening and the weather Gods were quite generous as well. We started with a glass of ‘Sula Brut Tropicale’ while I exchanged pleasantries with the other guests. To nibble along, we had some murg malai tikka, malai broccoli and pheni parantha.  The easy to drink wine went really well with the balanced flavours of the malai tikka and in a way, while it complimented the dish, it acted as a palate cleanser on the other. Nice start to the evening !!

We were served the mushroom galauti paired with the York ‘Chenin Blanc’ which was a bit too sweet for me. I would have preferred to carry on with the Sula brut Tropicale. Next up for the starters, I had the Amritsari Tawa fish and Lamb seekh kebabs paired with the York Arros and the Grover Art collection Sauvignon Blanc. The Arros with caramel, black current, chocolaty nodes with the chalky tanins makes it an ideal companion for tandoori preparation.

The character of the wine is such that it can easily compliment other red meats, steaks and cheese. On the other had the crisp, floral, fruity and slightly acidic Sauv Blanc went quite nicely with the fish. My only grouse is that the fish preparation was slightly dry by the time it was plated and reached my table. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the pairing.
 The author writes on food among other things. 

