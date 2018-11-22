In her happy place

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Durga pooja, Kalinga Mahotsav and Naukhai are some of the most important and traditional festivals of Odisha.Gauri Prusty is particular about sticking to the rituals, preparing specific delicacies on auspicious days and observing fasting during that time period.Nothing has changed since the time she left Odisha after marriage in 2008. The 35-year-old homemaker lived in Ahmedabad for ten years with her twin daughters and husband, before moving to Chennai in early 2018.

“This is that time of the year when several festivals fall one after the other. Like how you light oil lamps, in my hometown we place diyas on the shaft of banana stem, decorate it with flowers and money and leave it floating on river water between 4 am-5 am. The story goes back to the days when the men in the city would sail to other places for jobs. This is celebrated in memory of that. Every occasion has a reason and a sweet dish associated with it like the stories we’ve read in our epics,” shares Gauri.

As a child, Gauri loved helping her mother in the kitchen. The first time she made roti was when her mother’s hand was injured.Some of her best memories were during her days spent at her grandmother’s place, which was 40 km from Berhampur, where Gauri lived. Her father had five siblings and all of them would meet twice a year.

“My brother and I would roam around the city with cousins. We had umpteen food options on the street. You can either have a lavish meal at a restaurant or go food hopping across stalls on the streets. I love the hot vadas and samosas,” Gauri says, recollecting her childhood days.

Chakuli (the Odisha version of dosa) was one of her favourite dishes among the others prepared by her mother. After marriage, Gauri carried around a diary with special recipes inherited from her mother.

Gauri is used to conscious cooking with mild spices and sugar alternatives like jaggery because her father was diabetic. She has been cooking since class 6 and her matar paneer preparation is her family’s favourite.

“When it comes to the innovation part, my husband scores more. He tells me how traditional items can be twisted and recreated. Our staple food is rice. A regular meal would be rice with charu (rasam), pickle and papad. After coming to Chennai, Kothu parotta has become my go-to item,” shares Gauri.“It all boils down to different names and a slight tweaking of ingredients. I like the city. The people here are good and the cuisine is sumptuous. We’re all bonded by the love for food everywhere,” says Gauri.