Sweet, subtle and sustainable

CHENNAI: A strong fragrance of roasted cocoa bean welcomes us on a rainy afternoon at Cocoashala, a bean-to-bar manufacturing and chocolate Institute on Besant road in Royapettah. As we step in, the gaze falls on pictures depicting the process of how beans are extracted, roasted and formulated from the original cacao plants.

On the other side, the cocoa beans are ground for about 36 hours inside three rice grinders. In a few minutes, Poonam Chordia, the brain behind Kocoatrait walks us inside and gives us a few samples of the chocolates. “Take sips of water after biting into every flavour to ensure that the palette is cleansed. This helps in bringing out and identifying the true flavours of ingredients used,” she explains.

The idea to launch Kocoatrait was conceptualised eleven months back. Nitin Chordia, Poonam’s husband and the chief tasting officer, says that incorporating variants of local and indigenous flavours into the chocolate base was a challenge. “Of the 35 original variants, we retained around 13 which are readily available with us. We used dried petals instead of oils, the roses used were picked from Rajasthan, dried and added to the blending process directly. Some of the local ingredients were also picked from Chennai. Creating sustainable products in India is achievable in a shorter span compared to the west. We have tried to keep the ingredients as local as possible,” says Nitin, founder, Cocoashala.

An exquisite collection of 13 variants with natural flavours paired with chocolate are currently available. The options include lavender, rosemary, pink rose, red rose, Irish coffee, banana, lemongrass, masala chai, sukku coffee and candied pineapple.

The cocoa beans are organic and of Indian origin, sourced predominantly from Karnataka and Kerala. The sweetness quotient is gained from non-refined Khandsari sugar sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Except for the Irish coffee which is made of A2 milk, the rest are vegan. “Every chocolate has a recipe. Immediately after production, a chocolate might have a strong taste that tends to mellow down over time. While some are sharp and acidic, the others are sweet and subtle. Sugar does the trick. We have done some bold experiments with our dark deep and dark bold flavours,” explains Poonam.

The packaging has been given special focus and every wrapper is unique in terms of the imagery. For instance, masala chai has kettle pictures, coconut milk has the image of a coconut tree and lemongrass flavour has a herb picture. “We have used aluminium foil as a wall between the chocolate bar and the surface of packaging,” she shares. The outer cover is made of reclaimed cotton, cocoa husks. and waste products from extracted beans. “It is completely plastic free. The printing of the wrapper was done at V-Excel Educational Trust to support and foster inclusion of individuals with special needs,” adds Poonam.

Procuring the wrapper material took the duo about four months. “The printing was done by special children after Poonam trained them for three days. The colours used in the design are left for the customers to interpret. For example, the wrapper of ‘64% dark’ has rainbow colours symbolising support to pride group in the city,” says Nitin.

The chocolates will be available at selected outlets in the city in three weeks. There will be monthly chocolate tasting sessions from December. “We are also ready to help chocolatiers who are willing to learn to make chocolates in a sustainable way, at Cocoashala,” says Poonam. The bars are priced at `190 and `235.