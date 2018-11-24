Rewind with Food, flavours and family

Home Lifestyle Food

Started by Akash Kalra, Rewind is a chic offshoot of the 75-year-old United Coffee House

By Sharmila Chand
Express News Service

“It is so thrilling to maintain a balance between patrons of classical food and the smart millennial looking for something different,” says Chef Priyam Kumar, who heads all the outlets of Rewind, a chic offshoot of the legendary 75-year-old United Coffee House. 

Founded by Akash Kalra, the third generation restaurateur of the group, families visiting the restaurant have their own preferences — the grandfather wants his classic Lahori meat; father orders a Calcutta Club Cutlets (CCC) with fried chops; the fitness-conscious son calls for a low-calorie quinoa salad and the granddaughter wants a dabeli. “It is wonderful to be able to cater to each one’s taste under one roof,” says the suave Kalra. “I wish to keep up the tradition of being a warm and inviting space, serving comfort food with a casual and contemporary retro vibe, reminiscent of the bygone era.”

And that precisely explains why Rewind’s menu runs in several pages offering 400 dishes and more. 
While signatures are showstoppers like Keema Samosa, Tomato Fish, Railway Mutton Curry, there is an effort to offer regional and local food ranging from Punjabi to Konkani and everything in between. 
Not to forget the unique Tiffin Dabba concept, so beautifully lapped up by youngsters as they bring a renewed meaning to ‘home food served out of home’. 

Revisiting UCH 
The cafe-restaurant and bar was conceptualised in 1942, the year of Quit India movement, by an entrepreneurial magnate late Lala Hans Raj Kalra. It was the time when the talks were about India breaking free from the shackles of British and Delhi started evolving its own character from the way people dressed to acquiring taste for varied cuisines. It was opened with an aim to bring the diverse characteristics of Delhi under one roof and offered an open environment where the discerning clients could sit, relax, interact and have a rendezvous and hold a intellectual discussions.

United Coffee House

