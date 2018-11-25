Gastronomic lure sans gluten

Medha Dutta By

Express News Service

The world woke up to gluten intolerance with tennis pro Novak Djokovic going vocal about the impact of his gluten-free diet on his on-court performance. While some steer clear of gluten for medical reasons, there are those who prefer going on a gluten-free diet as a fancy food plan. Whatever the reason, gluten intolerance is here to stay. And so is the rising demand for a well-designed food plan to tackle it. According to a report from the Institute of Agri-Business Management (IABM), governed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), India has a potential of 2,347 kilo tonnes of gluten-free products. In contrast, experts estimate the market share of gluten-free products in India to be only 0.5-2 percent of the global produce. But as per IABM, this market share is expected to grow at 8.7 percent in the future.

Needless to say, there is a huge gap to be filled and entrepreneurs are making the most of it. Places such as Smokehouse Deli and Healthie are already catering to this segment in the capital. The Piano Man Bakery under Bakery Partner and Chef Ruchira Hoon—with 12 years of journalistic experience under her belt—boasts one of the largest selections of gluten-free dishes on the menu in the city. This food blogger has decided to take things a notch higher by curating a gluten-free subscription box. From pizzas with an amaranth base, to bread sticks, to focaccia, crackers, carrot cake, lemon cake, and chocolate cake, this place is a wonderland of sorts for gluten-free lovers.

Talking about the response to the subscription boxes, Ruchira says, “We have received a good response, along with renewed orders. We had to be innovative to give people something new. We put in lots of thought and research into the mix of products in our boxes, which drove us to do new things.”

The bakery has also launched a new exhaustive menu of 50 items recently, with options for all dietary restrictions. Drawing influences mainly from Persian, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese flavours, the dishes attempt to redefine comfort food. “The warm salads (such as Caramelised Pear and Arugula Salad and Pomelo and Raw Mango Salad) are bound to be a winter favourite. We have also begun serving Wood-Fired sandwiches, with breads that are made fresh to order. The soups on our menu are comforting and perfect for the onset of the winter season—especially the Saffron and Corn, and Pumpkin Coconut Curry Leaf Soup which are house favourites,” shares Ruchira.

According to the chef, going gluten-free is a simple lifestyle to adopt. Especially here in India, because we have so many different things to choose from, she adds. “Also, going gluten-free doesn’t mean you have to stop eating everything you like. You can eat all kinds of rotis made with millets or grains such as sorghum or finger millet, breads made with quinoa or amaranth flour or even making cakes and cookies, which are easy to be made without any gluten. All you need is a bit of imagination and the will to experiment,” she says.

Ruchira maintains that unlike some who debunk the entire gluten intolerance concept, the allergy is a real thing, and the reason primarily is because of the genetic modification of wheat which is rampant across the country. Because of the changing strains in wheat, barley and rye, it’s difficult for people to digest the same. Issues such as water retention, bloating, or just feeling uneasy every time you eat gluten can easily dampen the way you live. So, adopting a gluten-free diet can help one tide through it.

Easy to order

The subscription boxes are available on orders that can be placed on The Piano Man Bakery’s Instagram account (@thepianomanbakery), or via direct messages/e-mail (Divya Binani: divya.b@thepianoman.in) or WhatsApp to +91 9830621129

4 boxes/month: Rs 2,400

6 boxes/month: Rs 3,240