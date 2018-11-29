Home Lifestyle Food

How to make the perfect cup of filter coffee

If the aroma of filter coffee leaves you feeling mushy and nostalgic, fret not, for we have conjured up a recipe for the perfect tumbler of filter coffee. 

CHENNAI: Filter coffee, better known as filter kaapi, is an indispensable part of every South Indian's ideal morning. A steaming cup of coffee marks the start of a new day in most households, and for the same reason, the preparation of filter coffee is taken super seriously. 

Between swamped schedules, many have taken refuge in coffee machines and bid adieu to the traditional coffee-making process. But if the aroma of filter coffee leaves you feeling mushy and nostalgic, fret not, for we have conjured up a recipe for the perfect tumbler of filter coffee. 

What you will need: 

  • A coffee filter
  • A dabarah and tumbler
  • A small pot
  • 3 tbsp. coffee powder, or extremely finely ground coffee
  • Milk
  • Sugar
Coffee filter

Recipe:

  1. Add coffee powder in the upper chamber of the coffee filter, and tamp (not too hard) the powder using the pressing disc. (Tamping ensures that the coffee powder is spread evenly in the chamber.)
  2. Place the upper chamber of the filter on the lower one, and fill it with boiling water.
  3. Cover the filter and let it brew for 10 to 15 minutes.
  4. While the decoction is brewing, heat milk to a boil.
  5. When the decoction is ready, pour 1 to 2 tbsps. of the decoction into the dabarah, and then fill the dabarah with milk.
  6. Add sugar.
  7. Pour the mixture back and forth between the dabarah and tumbler (an art in itself), until the coffee cools down enough to drink.
  8. Serve in the tumblr, along with the dabarah.

Your mornings will not be incomplete anymore! And for those who don't understand what the hype is all about, now you can find out for yourself!

