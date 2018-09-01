Farzi Cafe launches new menu with fusion food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farzi Café, Jubilee Hills, has conceptualised all-new menu on August 31. The chefs clubbed the classic global cuisine with Indian notes and contemporary presentations. The café is known for the combination of futuristic Indian food with traditional flavours.

One can experience the dishes with the which include ‘Soups n Salads’ - Khao suey soup with Black garlic dust. The appetizers include dishes like Edamame Hummus with Kori roti crisp, Spinach and Ricotta kulcha with Beetroot garlic cream, Edamame and Aloo Samosa pinwheel chaat, Karivepaku kodi vepudu with Curry leaf foam, Tellicherry pepper chicken tikka with Pomegranate pachadi, Dates pickle Prawn Tikka with Ginger Bud and other delights.

The main course includes Methi makai Mac & Cheese with Black olive dust, Butter Chicken Biryani with Pineapple Pachadi, Gongura chicken Kura with Burnt garlic & Dhaniya kulcha and Farzified Sambar chicken risotto with Besan Pearls. The desserts has dishes like Red velvet Bebinca with Tender coconut ice cream, Qubani custard with Apricot ice cream.The spread is available from today for lunch and dinner.