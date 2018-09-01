Home Lifestyle Food

Smoke House Deli: Hot off the grill 

We started the meal with the Cottage Cheese Skewers, which were served with a garlic sauce and a light, summer-y salad.

Published: 01st September 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

The Lebanese-style Grilled Chicken was next, served with a pickled vegetables salad, pickled chillies and lots of olives of different kinds.

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Few things in life can compare to the smell of food grilling on a cold night. And while you won’t actually see the grills or smell that aroma of charring meat at Smoke House Deli, their limited-period menu – Smoky with a chance of beer cocktails – will satisfy all your grilled fantasies.

We started the meal with the Cottage Cheese Skewers, which were served with a garlic sauce and a light, summer-y salad. Despite a dislike for all-things paneer, we were very impressed with the soft, fresh chunks of grilled paneer, which went perfectly with the garlic sauce.

The Lebanese-style Grilled Chicken was next, served with a pickled vegetables salad, pickled chillies and lots of olives of different kinds. The Lebanese spice mix and tender chicken pieces complemented each other well, and the beer cocktail we paired with it – Pineapeno (beer, pineapple juice and jalapeno water) – completed the dish.  The Burrata Salad with a Parmesan Hazelnut Crust and Grilled Mixed Fruit Jam was next. While we thought the jam was too overpowering, we enjoyed the mixture of sweet and salty flavours along with the freshness of the arugula leaves.

For mains, we had the Grilled Lamb Chops with a Spicy Chickpea Salad. The meat, we felt, was slightly dry, but was cooked well and tasted good, with a finger-licking spice rub. The Grilled Rib Eye Steak with Soba Noodles is another great option. The tender, medium-rare pieces of meat with a sweet glaze won us over, but it was the soba noodles – with plenty of garlic – that won us over. The Herb Marinaded Pork Chops with a Cauliflower Puree was next, but we thought that the chops themselves were slightly lacking in flavour, perhaps better suited to hardcore meat lovers. However, the meat and the sweetish cauliflower puree paired well together.

Smoke House has some great desserts on display, and they taste just as good as they look. We tried the Philly and Plum Cheesecake first, and fell in love. Being cheesecake fans, we found this one to have a very homemade feel. Warm and soft with just the right amount of sweetness, the sour-sweet plum compote cut through the creaminess of the cake well. Being a cold night, we tried the Warm Apple Cake with a Vanilla Cardamom Sauce next, and liked the ‘comfort food’ feel of this dish, though it was a little high on the sweetness quotient. The special cocktails on offer are a must-try for lovers of beer, and there are plenty to choose from to. This menu is available till September 30 at all outlets. Cost for two: `1,600

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Grilled Chicken Cottage Cheese Skewers Smoke House Deli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case