Home Lifestyle Food

Here are some smart feeding techniques for fussy children

Involve the child with cooking- tasks like squeezing fresh orange juice or cracking eggs that are well within the capabilities of a young child.

Published: 10th September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

feeding_children

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is natural to worry whether your child is getting enough food and nutritional value when they refuse to eat sometimes and demand for unhealthy snacks. But it is perfectly normal for toddlers to behave in this manner hence the responsibility lies with the parents and elders of the family to smartly and subtly introduce healthy food habits into their life.

On National Nutrition Week, Kejal Sheth, Weight Management Expert and Founder of Nutrivity.in and Jinal Prasad, Paediatric Nutrition expert based in Mumbai share some techniques that will help you inculcate smart eating habits in your kids and look out for their health in the long run.

* Be healthy role models. Children often mimic their parent's behaviour. Try to eat together at the table as a family as often as possible.

* Make fruit popsicles as this makes a healthy treat for the kids and provides the much needed anti-oxidant dose.

* Introduce vegetable soup and juices. This ensures the incorporation of a good amount of veggies in the diet.

* Keep healthy snacks handy. If the child refuses to eat anything other than junk food, don't worry. They will soon find there's not much point making a fuss if you don't react.

* Do not force the child to eat. Introduce new foods when the child is hungry.

* It's best not to use food as a reward. Your child may start to think of sweets as nice and vegetables as nasty.

* Combine the ingredients they do not like to eat with the ones they usually prefer eating. E.g. bottle gourd in bhaji

* Grate vegetables in paratha's or in the idli/uttapam batter. This makes the meal colourful and visually appetizing as well as 

* Introduce one new food at a time. Kids are usually reluctant to try anything new but don't give up.

* Involve the child with cooking- tasks like squeezing fresh orange juice or cracking eggs that are well within the capabilities of a young child. It's amazing how being involved in the planning and preparation of a meal can stimulate a child's appetite.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
children nutrition child feeding healthy food habits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality