Pamper your taste buds for a cause

They have financially supported 2,982 patients.

Published: 17th September 2018

CHENNAI: Tanker (Tamilnad Kidney Research Foundation) is organising the ‘Battle of the Buffet’ on October 6 and October 7 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Lady Andal School, Harrington Road in Chennai.

There will be a lavish spread of  buffets from Chennai’s top 5 star restaurants and a live music programme.
The event, sponsored by Oriental Cuisines, is a part of their ‘Joy of Giving Week’, which aims to bring people together to get involved with a cause(s) of their choice. Companies, celebrities, business heads, NGOs, schools, colleges, and general public will contribute in creating a movement of ‘giving’ from October 2 to October 8.

More than one crore people from across India are expected to participate. Almost 2.5 lakh people die of kidney failure in India every year. It is the third largest killer after malignancy and heart diseases. TANKER has completed 25 years in service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments. From June 1993 till August 2018, the organisation has provided 256,413 free and subsidised dialysis for 1,303 patients. They have financially supported 2,982 patients.

How can you help?

●    Can donate from `1 lakh to `6 lakh. This will help the organisation to buy a dialysis machine for the New Dialysis Units in Thiruverkadu & Vellore.

●    Donations can be made by cheque, net banking or through other online mediums.
 
(For more details write to tanker1993@gmail.com or call 43090998 / 28341635 / 9600040011)

