A gastronomical road trip

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No matter how much one enjoys fine dining or gourmet meals, every foodie always swears by street food for a quick fix of the hunger pangs. To touch upon the street food cravings of such foodies, Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad has put together the best fare from across Pune, Solapur, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and of course Hyderabad in their street food festival, NH65. Named based on the route that connects these places whose best food is being served at the festival, it has a lot to offer.

The hot favourite amongst the patrons is the Missal Pav.

Possibly because the Maharashtrian delicacy rarely ever makes an appearance in the food scene here in Hyderabad. Served with fluffy and fresh pav, Missal Pav is a treat to the spice lovers. With the curry loaded with onions, sev and mirchi, the dish makes you keep digging in for more even though you’re huffing because of the spice.

As if to calm those taste buds, the Aloo Paratha and the Keema Paratha come to the rescue. Served with a mild flavoured aloo curry, the Paratha fills you up without you even noticing how much you are eating. Next up was the Ulavacharu Idly, a specialty that is a staple street food in Vijayawada says the chef. While idly is popularly teamed with rasam or sambar, Ulavacharu is paired up with rice or ragi sangati. But putting these two staples together created a tangy and tasty dish that keeps you craving for more. Nibble on Telangana’s favourite snack, Sarvapindi, before checking out the live stations.

The special fish station is loaded with flavours from across the two states. Each stop has it’s own distinct taste and they are all worth a taste.

Leave some space for the dessert station before you call it a day as there are some must-tries. Telangana and Andhra specials, Bobbatlu, Boorelu, Ariselu and Bandaru Laddu make an appearance here. So does the humble modak. These desserts which one would possibly remember as their grandmother’s best recipe do not disappoint here either. In all, NH 65 stays true to its promises. Of course, it was a little disappointing to not find the street food regulars like Punugulu, Mirchi Bajji, Muntha Masala or Tawa Pulao. However, as the festival is based on a rotational menu, you can indeed try your luck at finding them there.

Date: Ends tomorrow

Time: 7-11pm

Venue: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards