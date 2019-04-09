The future is microgreens

Home Lifestyle Food

Grand Hyatt’s Colony Clubhouse and Grill is host to probably one of Kochi’s most spectacular sights.

The selection of Mezze; the microgreens that are grown in-house

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Grand Hyatt’s Colony Clubhouse and Grill is host to probably one of Kochi’s most spectacular sights. With a view overlooking the waters, replete with fishermen nets and ships, guests can nibble on delicacies taking in Kochi, one bite at a time. Albeit, there is more to the restaurant than the view. Open fires, smoking grills and burning embers take one back to age-old cooking methods. Their food philosophy: ‘Food thoughtfully sourced and carefully served’ is testimony to what the palate beholds. The secret? Microgreens. Grown in-house.

Comprising more nutrients than their fully-structured vegetative counterparts, microgreens are baby sprouts that can be grown even on your window sill. “The seeds are not genetically modified: Everything is procured locally. And there is zero wastage, to reduce carbon footprint. Microgreens are primarily used to garnish, albeit, at Colony Clubhouse, we incorporate them into our salads, soups, and main course, adding a healthy dollop to each dish,” says Prakash Sundaram, chef de cuisine, Colony Clubhouse. As he elaborates on the techniques of growing microgreens, one can’t help but notice that microgreen trays - beetroot, radish, horse gram, moong dal, onion, brussels sprouts, are displayed in full fervour, visible to the naked eye from any angle. A clever move, this is to ensure guests are aware of what they consume. “Visitors are keenly interested to discover the intricacies of their meal. Post food, they’re aware of the restaurant’s concept. Microgreens and organic produce become a talking point,” he says.

Twenty minutes into the conversation, the chef whips up a selection of Mezze. The appetisers comprise green peas and avocado hummus; jackfruit, crushed chickpeas and stone ground tahina; smoked aubergine, pomegranate and chia seeds mutable and almond muhammara. “The ordinary, everyday hummus is made of chickpeas, but this one contains jackfruit seeds, which is abundant in the state,” says the Tamil Nadu native.

The future is vegan. ‘Be careful of what you put in your body’ has never before been taken more seriously. Simultaneously, consumers are constantly open to newer recipes which are healthy yet tasty. “The fact that we use ancient grains and curate special recipes such as the inclusion of moringa (drumstick) leaves in meals like pasta entices guests. Microgreens and grains are pivotal to prevent indigestion and are good for metabolism,” Prakash adds.

