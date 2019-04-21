Farzi Cafe, a perfect place to grab a quick lunch 

Osama jalali By

Express News Service

In the last few years I have noticed a perceptible change in the hospitality business, especially so far as cuisine is concerned — restaurants serving traditional Indian cuisine rebranded themselves as progressive, modern Indian or a version 2 of their existing place. But there are very few who have been able to undertake this transition in a manner which appeals to the masses. Some falter with the presentation of the food and some compromise with the core flavours.

But one brand which played smartly by not disturbing their traditional north Indian cuisine is Massive Restaurants, which runs Made in Punjab. It introduced a new concept of fun modern Indian dining by launching Farzi Café a couple of years ago, at Cyberhub. Since then Zorawar Kalra, the man behind the Massive Restaurants has been on an expansion spree. I, recently, went to their Aerocity outlet in Delhi which is a casual, fun dining space.

With comfortable and cosy seating arrangements and a dedicated area for live performances, Farzi Café seems to be the perfect place to grab a quick lunch or party at night. I being on my weight loss body transformation always look for healthier options in the menu and I was surprised that Farzi Cafe had a variety to keep me within my calorie count.

The staff’s attention and knowledge about the menu to guide me throughout my lunch, rarely found in standalone restaurants these days, was quite impressive. I started with a bowl of Caesar Salad which was their own version but I loved every bit of it. They have a very good concept of small plates which comes as individual plates with sufficient portions to beat the hunger pangs.

I started with their signature Dal Chawal Arancini which they have been consistently dishing out with perfection. I tried it as it was the first dish I tasted years back when Farzi was launched. Guntur Chili Chicken and Amratsiri Fish Tacos were beautiful to look at and even better when it came to taste.

Even though the presentation was modern, when eaten with closed eyes I could transport myself to a small shop in Andhra Pradesh serving spicy chicken with a rubbing of Guntur masala.

For the main course I ordered their signature CTM better known as Chicken Tikka Masala with a crunchy naan and a serving of their Shawarma Biryani. For the sweet tooth I would suggest you try their Parle G Cheese Cake or their version of Balushahi.