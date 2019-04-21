Home Lifestyle Food

Farzi Cafe, a perfect place to grab a quick lunch 

But one brand which played smartly by not disturbing their traditional north Indian cuisine is Massive Restaurants, which runs Made in Punjab.

Published: 21st April 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Osama jalali
Express News Service

In the last few years I have noticed a perceptible change in the hospitality business, especially so far as cuisine is concerned — restaurants serving traditional Indian cuisine rebranded themselves as progressive, modern Indian or a version 2 of their existing place. But there are very few who have been able to undertake this transition in a manner which appeals to the masses. Some falter with the presentation of the food and some compromise with the core flavours. 

But one brand which played smartly by not disturbing their traditional north Indian cuisine is Massive Restaurants, which runs Made in Punjab. It introduced a new concept of fun modern Indian dining by launching Farzi Café a couple of years ago, at Cyberhub. Since then Zorawar Kalra, the man behind the Massive Restaurants has been on an expansion spree. I, recently, went to their Aerocity outlet in Delhi which is a casual, fun dining space. 

With comfortable and cosy seating arrangements and a dedicated area for live performances, Farzi Café seems to be the perfect place to grab a quick lunch or party at night. I being on my weight loss body transformation always look for healthier options in the menu and I was surprised that Farzi Cafe had a variety to keep me within my calorie count. 

The staff’s attention and knowledge about the menu to guide me throughout my lunch, rarely found in standalone restaurants these days, was quite impressive. I started with a bowl of Caesar Salad which was their own version but I loved every bit of it. They have a very good concept of small plates which comes as individual plates with sufficient portions to beat the hunger pangs. 

I started with their signature Dal Chawal Arancini which they have been consistently dishing out with perfection. I tried it as it was the first dish I tasted years back when Farzi was launched. Guntur Chili Chicken and Amratsiri Fish Tacos were beautiful to look at and even better when it came to taste. 
Even though the presentation was modern, when eaten with closed eyes I could transport myself to a small shop in Andhra Pradesh serving spicy chicken with a rubbing of Guntur masala. 

For the main course I ordered their signature CTM better known as Chicken Tikka Masala with a crunchy naan and a serving of their Shawarma Biryani. For the sweet tooth I would suggest you try their Parle G Cheese Cake or their version of Balushahi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farzi Café Cyberhub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp