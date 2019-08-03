An affair with Coffee

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

It’s been a while that the city of Irani tea started romancing coffee, and Ironhill Cafe can be a good place to initiate a ‘caffeinated’ affair. Their new outlet in Hi-Tec City has their four signature, organic coffee blends, a menu featuring a wide range of short-eats and meals, and detox juices too! The best part? It comes with outdoor seating in a cozy garden.

Due to the cafe’s location, it can be an easy go-to spot for office goers who are looking for their morning caffeine fix, and those who have some time to spare can witness the coffee beans brewing to their aromatic glory right in front of their eyes. Through four methods – the Chemex, Pour Over, Aero Press and French Press – that is conducted on the dining tables, the cafe makes customers a part of its brewing process. Ironhill offers Karmana, Guetimila Highland Coffee Beans, Honduras Roast and Kopi Luwak coffee beans.

Teja Chekuri, director of Ironhill Cafe, says: “We source Kopi Luwak, which is the most expensive coffee in the world, from Indonesia. Our brew masters make sure that the right amount of coffee and water are used to make the customer realise the unique taste each coffee bean.” With the cafe serving cappuccino, Americano, espresso, lattes, frappes, nitro cold brew, Ironhill special cold brew and also tea, solo diners looking for some me-time too can watch the word pass by here. If you are looking to try something new, try the nitro cold brew in which the coffee beans are soaked for 12 hours. The result is a strong coffee flavour with surprising tangy overtones.

Among the food offerings, their all-day breakfasts look like a steal deal. Reasonable pricing is another USP of the cafe, and they want to offer patrons full, healthy meals that can be eaten every day without burning a hole in the pocket. Go healthy with the salads section, or satiate your cravings for fried stuff with their French fries, cheese balls or potato wedges. Their Eggsotic Chicken Fajitha is crammed with chicken, onions, peppers and cheese, making sure that every bite you take is a riot of flavours in your mouth. If you are looking for a quick, no-fuss meal, their meal boxes can meet your needs. You can choose from Oriental, Indian and Southern meal boxes. Their classic bowls – Mexican, Cilantro, Malvani, Burmese and others – are meals in themselves.