Consciously marrying taste with health

As relatively quieter than its more buzzing cousin in GK-1, the M block market in GK-II, over the last few years, has become a favourite for indie joints to set shop.

​ Vibhu Mahajan, COO, Choko La ​

The new Choko La at GK-II; one of the menu highlights, Spinach and Black Rice

By Express News Service

As relatively quieter than its more buzzing cousin in GK-1, the M block market in GK-II, over the last few years, has become a favourite for indie joints to set shop. From stand-alone Italian fine dining, French cafe, to run-of-the-mill eateries selling Indian food, this market has something or the other coming up every few months. Choko La is the new player trying to make some noise in this market with a cafe that is a departure from their standard artisanal chocolates and coffee affair at other outlets.

Vibhu Mahajan, COO, Choko La

It’s the newest outlet offers indulgent delectables in a cozy set up. Spread over about 800-1,000 sqft, the GK- II space is Choko La’s largest venture by size. Apart from it’s chocolates and signature Hot Chocolate, the cafe has introduced new soul-quenching beverages and the healthy superfood range that offers soups, salads and quinoa-based dishes, along with vegan and gluten-free options thereby widening its offerings to adapt to the emerging demand of the millennial.

Highlights on the menu include Burrata with Orange Chutney, Fresh Rocket and Peppers; Gluten-free Brownie with Cherry Gel and Hazelnut Ganache; Chipotle Black Bean and Guacamole Soft Tacos with Grilled Cheese; Eggs Benedict and Eggs and English Mustard Sandwich.

“In our attempt to address the changing consumption of today’s age, we have introduced our healthy range, which is a perfect amalgamation of taste and nutrition. Consciously marrying taste with health, our vegan offerings are the latest rage amongst health watchers,” says Vibhu Mahajan, COO, Choko La.
 

