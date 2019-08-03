Globules of Joy

Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

HYDERABAD: When I had moved to Hyderabad from Kolkata a couple of decades ago, one of the main things I used to miss here was the street food from that city. And the star among these was phuchka the Kolkata version of panipuri, stuffed with a spicy mixture of boiled and mashed potato and doused in a concoction of tamarind water with a dash of spices and chilli in it.

The phuchka fanatics can relate to the divine feeling you get as you pop in the small round puri, with a myriad of flavours and tangy and spicy notes bursting in your mouth. Hyderabad already had its version of panipuri, with a filling of boiled chickpeas and served with onions and sweetish water, which was good in its way, but these could never satiate my cravings for the original ones.

Over time, as migration increased from Northern and Eastern India to Hyderabad, one day I could locate a panipuri seller with a familiar looking kiosk full of fried panipuris close to my office near Sindhi Colony. The person, originally from Allahabad, had moved from Kolkata to Hyderabad where he was hoping to improve his trade. As per him, about ten such roadside stalls were selling the Kolkata version of panipuris in the city, and most of them were struggling due to the difference in taste from the local version. However, over time the variant has gained acceptance in Hyderabad, and today you see many more of such kiosks in different corners of the city.

In the Ameerpet area, one familiar face popular for the panipuri he dishes out is Rajkumar Gupta. Rajkumar, who originally from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh came to this city from Kolkata 15 years ago at the suggestion of his uncles, who had several stalls selling these delicacies and were in the process of expansion. His stall which is located at the crossing of Dharam Karam Road has seceral steel utensils, of which the large round one houses the tamarind water flavoured with mint and coriander leaves, while the other ones hold the key ingredients like boiled potato and the masalas. The place does brisk business from early evening, with niche offerings such as churmur, a chaat prepared by crushing the panipuri and spiced mashed potato in tamarind water. Apart from the panipuris, he also has a small box selling jhalmuri, another signature Kolkata snack of spicy puffed rice prepared in mustard oil. This he says is a later addition to some panipuri kiosks in city. According to Rajkumar, the Kolkata style panipuri business has flourished with more than 100 stalls in various areas.So, next time you see a Kolkata style panipuri stall around your locality, do not miss out on trying it out. And, to enjoy like a seasoned panipuri freak, have the first puri served as per the vendor’s specification and then suggest little customizations in the potato mixture as per your taste.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in