Home Lifestyle Food

From the heart

Dildaar, a popular joint for traditional Punjabi food in the Hi-Tec City has become a favourite for Hyderabadis

Published: 10th August 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri    
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among all the regional Indian cuisines available in Hyderabad beyond our own Telugu and Hyderabadi food, Punjabi is the most popular. We have a large number of Punjabi restaurants all over the city, ranging from small dhabas to fine dining restaurants. Many of these have localised the food to the Hyderabadi palate, often with excessive spices. However, a few still maintain the original swaad of Punjabi food. A few months back we had talked here about Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba, which is located in the older part of the city.  Another place which is new and has made a name for itself in a very short time is Dildaar, which is a favourite of the North Indian population in the IT corridor.

Dildaar is located in a small bylane off the 100 ft road in Madhapur and is a bit difficult to locate. The place is a brainchild of Rishi Kapoor, who is a Punjabi settled in Hyderabad for a long time. After completion of his education in hotel management, he worked for a few years in star hotels and premium restaurants, before he decided to branch out on its own. His native Punjabi food seemed to be an obvious choice for him. The restaurant is themed like a typical dhaba from Punjab, with a rustic look and unfinished edges, minus the charpoys that you find at the ones on the Punjab highways. Including the outside seating area, the restaurant can accommodate close to hundred diners.

The cutlery has also been brought in from Punjab. The place has carved out a name for itself within two years of its opening, with a large number of North Indians patronising it. The signature dishes of this restaurant are Amritsari Kulcha Chhole, Peshawri Kheema Naan, Chur Chur Naan, Patiala Lassi, and Dal Makhani, apart from the usual tandoori chicken, Punjab-style kababs and butter chicken. Multani Paneer, a stuffed paneer preparation, and Rara Gosht, a boneless mutton dish are quite popular with the diners. No artificial colour is used in any of the food. The kitchen staff members are all brought in from Punjab and trained in preparing traditional food. During the weekdays, you have an economical thhali available for both lunch and dinner providing limited quantities of many of the popular dishes here. 

As per Rishi, the locals were slow to come to the restaurant, but now a chunk of his diners are the original inhabitants of this state. With time, he has also introduced live singing of Bollywood numbers in his place. Expansion into other areas is on his mind, but nothing is planned in the near future. If you are in the Hi-Tec City area and are looking for good Punjabi food, Dildaar is the place to go. 
Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
food hYDERABAD FOOD punjabi food in hyderabad Papaji Ka Dhaba
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp