Home Lifestyle Food

Straight from the hills to Bengaluru

Nook-Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park, is hosting ‘Flavours of Uttarakhand’, an all-encompassing 12-day journey of comfort food from the North.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Garhwali cuisine

Garhwali cuisine

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU : How about indulging in a sumptuous, desi meal with a marvellous, mountain view? Well, almost similar to this experience, Nook-Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park, is hosting ‘Flavours of Uttarakhand’, an all-encompassing 12-day journey of comfort food from the North.

As we were seated comfortably in a carefully organised dim-light ambiance, red wine was the best drink to reach out to, according to me. Since a lot is abuzz about food and wine pairings, this was a great opportunity to try it out. We started off with Pyaaz Aur Palak Ke Pakode with Pudina Chutney. Nothing too out-of-the-ordinary, but loved the limited quantity of oil used to make it healthy. The Hare Patte Ki Tikki was a combination of peas, radish leaves and coriander leaves, which is interesting as there are hardly any dishes made out of radish leaves anymore. The flavour was quite contrasting as opposed to the coriander leaves that leave quite an aroma in the mouth.

Moving on to the mains, the chef sent over Garhwali Chicken Curry, Aloo Ke Gutke, Urad Ki Chainsoo (Dal with special mustard known as Jhakiya), Mooli Ka Thinchoni (mashed raw radish), Bhutta Bath (rice) and Chule Ki Roti (ragi roti). Yes, when the thali came, I whispered “Phew!”. After taking a bite from each, they resonated pure home-cooked food. The Urad Ki Chainsoo deserves special mention, and for non-vegetarians, the chicken curry was Nati-style, and felt too soft on the palate.

The course immediately sent a feel-good wave to the brains, or was it the wine? It was hard to tell as they went perfectly together. However, the radish dish did not quite make an impression, as I felt it did not have the necessary flavours in it to remain in long-time memory. But do try the Aloo Ke Gutke, it’ll surely be a fulfilling meal for you.Kheer and Halwa are two desserts which make a difference to North Indian food, and in this case too, they did. It was quite a satisfactory end to our dinner.

The festival is on till August 30 and cost for two: Rs 2,000 (approx)   

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nook Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park Flavours of Uttarakhand Bengaluru hilly cuisine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp