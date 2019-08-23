This restaurant will give a walk down India’s walled cities in Bengaluru

Poorbita Bagchi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ever tried cognac with saffron? Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Many such unique delights can be found at Kava, Fairfield by Marriott, Outer Ring Road. Bringing forward an array of selected recipes, executive chef Sudhir Nair has beautifully woven together a cultural experience in the menu.

To pay tribute to the ever-evolving Indian cuisine, Nair has created a new dinner menu called Qafila. The best of old-school recipes presented as they should be and a lot more of today’s trendy popular dishes are all woven together in this menu. The culinary experience encompasses creations from the royal khansamas to the frugal delights from streets of walled cities across the country.

Starting off the gastronomic journey with Santrachil Gozha, a sweet and spicy shorba that tingles your taste buds, we moved on to a selection of traditional Indian starters. Pop the Bharwan Tandoori Aloo in your mouth for a burst of flavours. Their perfectly cooked soft fluffy potato filled with a saffron-spiced stuffing will fill your heart.

Moving on to meat recipes, their Gilawat Ke Kabab, a tender lamb starter, will melt in your mouth while bringing the memories of a food ‘gully’ of Lucknow. The spicy Murgh Mirchi Tikka also has a kick to it. Finish the first course with Chameen Manga Charu, a pickled prawn curry cooked with fresh raw mangoes.

“I created the new menu after I went on a food trip across India. All the chefs who work here bring in their specialty to the menu. For me, the choice of ingredients to go on a dish is important. I don’t like overloading a dish with too many ingredients,” said Nair, while mentioning that his menu has a separate section focusing on Lucknow’s cuisine. He further says that he cooks with mustard oil and ghee in old-school copper utensils to give a ‘nawabi’ touch to the dishes.

For the main course, two dishes stood out among the delicious array of dishes – Shahi Nalli Nihari and Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani. Light-yellow fragrant biryani rice with soft and juicy mutton pieces is too good to be true. The meaty nalli in a light gravy is to die for. Cooked for over 24 hours, you will not regret gorging on the beautiful mutton raan.

To finish off the evening, the chef suggested his special dessert, Makhan Phirni. Loaded with butter and topped with a sweet sticky caramel, the dense creamy dish will take you back to your childhood. Nair said, “Most people who had the dish wanted some more. They always tell me that this dessert reminds them of their favourite childhood toffee.”

Cost for two: Rs 2,000 (approx)