Home Lifestyle Food

The unending mid-day meals

In a fast-growing country like India, with so many young millionaires and immensely rich industrialists, it’s appalling to see that equally high proportion of children’s malnutrition.

Published: 25th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

mid-day meal, mid-day meals, children

For representational purposes

By Das Sreedharan
Express News Service

Most people have a customary insight into the soul of a business or character of businesspeople — it’s a work to make money and become successful for themselves.

Indeed, those layers are part of the whole exercise, though there are some people who express another perspective and try to achieve the artistic and humane qualities which become their contribution for developing a better society.

They reach out to the business world with no purpose or loose-thinking and identify the role with a completely different thought process.

Their passion adds more stimulus to a business which is otherwise very pedestrian. Having progressed on our path to destiny around restaurants for the last 25 years in London, we have humbly served people and nurtured the true essence of India’s love for the universe through the taste of our food.

Meeting special people forever compliments our noble mission and attitude in this profession. It was one such occasion that we met Radhika Iyer and Bhawani Singh to listen to the magnificent story of Akshaya Patra Foundation and its spectacular work around India by providing fresh, nutritious food for India’s hungry children.

From our experience of holistically educating underprivileged kids in the art of cooking and helping them achieve a big dream in this industry, the feat achieved by Akshaya Patra by distributing around two million meals a day remains a marvellous and unbelievable story.

In a fast-growing country like India, with so many young millionaires and immensely rich industrialists, it’s appalling to see that equally high proportion of children’s malnutrition and poor living standards still exist.

How many people would think like Madhu Pandit, an IIT rank-holder from Bengaluru, who changed his career path and took a U-turn from a potential corporate success story?

He saw a huge onus for his life’s journey around exploring the power of food and the mission to serve as many needy children as possible.

It is so fascinating to listen to the various aspects of Akshaya Patra’s growth to become the largest food distribution network in the world. Started in Bengaluru almost 20 years ago, Akshaya Patra, now serves steaming, fresh lunches to around 14,000 schools across 11 states in India. By 2016, they had already achieved a magical target of serving two billion mid-day meals. Admiring the high-tech, modern kitchens of spiritual centres in Dharamshala and Amritsar, Akshaya Patra achieved the expertise to run hugely demanding operation without losing quality.

There’s no stopping for this wonderful initiative as they expand their work internationally now and spread their good work as a model for many government agencies and people in powerful positions.

In spite of good publicity and support, Akshaya Patra is still not known to many people I spoke to. Maybe few realise social commitments beyond personal goals.

Akshaya Patra has a rich list of CEOs, NGOs and spiritual leaders spearheading this divine activity and Mohandas Pai, former CFO of Infosys, has been one of the powerful pillars for this thrilling achievement.

It’s no wonder Akshaya Patra is attracting a lot of charming people like Radhika and Bhawani. It is so fascinating as we agree to contribute — however small the contribution may be — to make this iconic, selfless work continue to amaze the world.

As they say, “Good, nutritious food makes the biggest difference in a child’s education, personality development and their social relationships.” A few hours of sharing ideas and ways to help was beautifully productive as we mutually complimented our works and set sweet targets for the coming months.

(The author runs the London-based Rasa chain of restaurants)

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
midday meals Midday meals in school Malnutrition
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp