A cake themed on Chennai's history

CHENNAI: The city celebrated its 380th birthday on August 22. Chennaiites commemorated its rich legacy through heritage walks and talks conducted by History enthusiasts. Meanwhile, in Avadi, home-chef Bindhu Hephzibah baked a cake as a tribute to the city. But it was no ordinary cake. The design was inspired and themed on the city’s evolution from Madras presidency through Madrasapattinam to Madras and now Chennai.

“Last year, I created a record with my 17-tier cake. The design was inspired by the culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu. The cake was six-foot tall. From Tanjore painting to folk arts, a lot of effort went into its making for three months. Likewise, I wanted to do something for our city. My work started in February and it took me 25 days to complete,” said Bindhu. While the cake was intended to be a family affair, like all good things, the art of its deliciousness went viral on social media.

Creamy pride

The delectable nine layers of the cake bear the accolades the city holds, the culture, ethos and distinctive traits that truly make it Madras, Nalla Madras. (Madras, great Madras). From top to bottom, each layer has a specific shape, concept and colour. The bottom-most layer has sculpted images of the architectural splendour of the three main dynasties that Madras was a part of — Chola, Pallava and Vijayanagara, and the influence of the European colonial era on Madras — through flag like figurines of Portuguese, France, Dutch and the influence of British rule.

Tier eight focuses on the geographical evolution of the city through a map outline. Tier seven captures the facades of spectacular vintage structures in the city. Tier six features framed old photos of the people of Madras.

Tier five appreciates the firsts of the city mentioned on badge-like structures. “Chennai houses significant monuments like Higginbothams — one of the oldest existing bookshops in India, St Mary’s church — the oldest church in India (it is said to be the oldest British buildings in India), Madras High Court is the second largest judicial complex in the world, and many more,” said Bindu whose membership with Local History Group in the city helped garner information for research. She wanted to accommodate as much information as possible into her piece of edible art.

Flavours of nostalgia

Tier four mentions the capital’s credits such as Chennai being the healthcare capital, cultural capital, and Detroit of India. Tier three has figurines of geographical wonders of the city like the 450-year-old Adyar banyan tree, Olive Ridley sea turtles nesting site, and Pallikaranai marshland that invites over 100 bird species attached to it.

Tier two depicts how Madras was once a fishing village and continues to have a great coastline. Tier one has red hearts symbolising how the metro welcomes anyone with open arms and a warm heart without inhibitions to live, grow and make it their home. Rightly called — Vandharai Vazhavaikum Chennai (Chennai welcomes outsiders and gives them a new lease of life). The topmost layer has The Triumph of Labour statue. It’s a reiteration that this city belongs to anyone who works hard. Bindhu is one among the finalists for Indian Cake Awards to be held next month in Mumbai. She will be competing in the category of wedding cakes.

But for now, we hope to get a slice of this edible heritage. Bon appétit, Madras!

For details, call: 9176635246

Instagram page: Cake’kanum