For the love of mangoes

By Neelanjana Singh
The mango season is coming to an end, and I cannot let it go without writing a piece on this prized fruit.

Although a fruit loved by most, the mango has its share of sceptics who condemn it for being fattening. Every year, the mango season sparks a new debate in the context of diabetic patients.

Needless to say, the science of nutrition is open to many kinds of interpretations, depending on the context, which is why the controversies are here to stay.

The prescription to eat fruits that are seasonal has much wisdom in it. Mango, a fruit of the summer, is loaded with water (approx 83 per cent).

A medium-sized mango provides 200 calories, which is much lower than the calorie content of a packet of chips or cookies.

It is a wonder how easily mangoes have been labelled as ‘fattening’, because there is hardly any fat content in the fruit! 

Mango is a good source of potassium (150mg per 100g fruit), which is an essential mineral, particularly for those with high blood pressure.

The content of Vitamin C and E is also high in the fruit. Additionally, the fibre content of mango is not only plentiful but also of the soluble kind that can help lower cholesterol.

A few among the many beneficial phytochemicals present in mango are cryptoxanthin, beta carotene, lutein, gallic acid and anacardic acid.

Mangiferin, a compound present in mangoes, has anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. 

On the matter of taste, I believe that there is a mango variety to suit every palate. I enjoy the tanginess of the Langra, but I know that many of you would vote for the Alphonso. 

It’s important to mention that the mango--being a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals, is definitely not out of bounds for diabetics, because these are some of the essential nutrients for those with diabetes.

The glycemic index (ability to raise blood sugar levels) of mango ranges between 55-70, which is still lower than that of several processed foods.

However, this does not mean that mangoes can reign supreme in the diabetic diet. The diabetic diet is all about balancing the right amount of carbs with proteins and other nutrients.

Therefore, moderate amounts of mango can be built into the daily meal plan. 

A recipe that works effectively for such persons: Combine chopped/sliced mango with pieces of tofu or low-fat paneer.

Sprinkle roasted seeds of sesame or sunflower, with a dash of lime juice. Add spices or herbs to your liking.

This makes for an excellent salad or an accompaniment to a main dish like cheela, upma or even pancakes made with millets.

Alternatively, you could swap the tofu/paneer with lentils/beans. Combining mango with a source of protein is a great way to balance the meal and reap the best of taste and essential nutrients.

