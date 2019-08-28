Mexican cuisine comes to Gurugram!

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The nomadic hunters and gatherers hadn’t the least idea that they were laying the foundation of what would become one of the most popular cuisines when they were rustling up a humble serving of corn tortillas and bean paste for themselves as their staple meal.

Today, this hackneyed combination has given way to modern Mexican cuisine built on the inheritance of its old gastronomic culture, the secrets to which have found their way into the books of Ritesh Mohan, founder El Sabor, a new Mexican restaurant.

What is this secret, we ask him, to which he pushes back his chair, crosses his arms, and replies. “Some things are best untold. A little bit of mystery never harmed anybody. But I can assure you one thing. Each guest will get a tasteful of that secret served on their plate,” says Mohan.

The brand tracks its genesis to Alabama, where it all began a few years ago. After breaking even, it went on to make reasonable profits.

Good business meant the need for expansion. Mohan, an NRI, who settled abroad a few decades back, wanted to take it to his home country and what better place than Gurugram, the crowning jewel of gastronomy today.

The back end of this new venture is supported by a team of well-known chefs, who are toiling to make the restaurant click.

There is Chef Mahesh Kumar Sharma (ex-Starwood Hotels) and Chef Purana Sharma (ex- ITC hotels) who use the ‘secret’ Mexican spice, making the food match up to the benchmark of true Mexican.

The fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, and nachos taste authentic.

Another feather in El Sabor’s sombreno is that it remains one of the few Mexican sit-down restaurants in Delhi/NCR. “There is a huge contrast when it comes to understanding Mexican cuisine in Alabama compared to India. What we try to do is keep the understanding pure. There shouldn’t be a difference in cuisine standards nor in the components that define it,” says Mohan.

This 6,000 sq.ft. space has 175 covers. A Columbian mixologist Anna Marie mans the bar and makes an excellent Mamacita cocktail.

She pours in a tad extra tequila but we’re not complaining. Welcome to Mexico, or at least, a little version of it.

You cannot miss the Choriqueso, a Mexican cheese dip with minced chorizo sausage. It’s served with a side of fresh, succulent salad with a light lemon drizzle.

The sizzling plate of Burritos Calfornia comes with two wrapped rolls packed with beans, tomatoes, onions, mint, chicken and lots of cheese. The sense of fullness takes over with every bite into its gooeyness.

You also don’t want to underestimate the chips and salsa starter, nor the heartwarming tortilla soup.

El Sabor, Sector 29, Gurugram