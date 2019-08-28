Home Lifestyle Food

Mexican cuisine comes to Gurugram!

A key feather in El Sabor’s sombreno is that it remains one of the few Mexican sit-down restaurants in Delhi/NCR.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

El Sabor, Gurugram

El Sabor, Gurugram

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The nomadic hunters and gatherers hadn’t the least idea that they were laying the foundation of what would become one of the most popular cuisines when they were rustling up a humble serving of corn tortillas and bean paste for themselves as their staple meal.

Today, this hackneyed combination has given way to modern Mexican cuisine built on the inheritance of its old gastronomic culture, the secrets to which have found their way into the books of Ritesh Mohan, founder El Sabor, a new Mexican restaurant.  

What is this secret, we ask him, to which he pushes back his chair, crosses his arms, and replies. “Some things are best untold. A little bit of mystery never harmed anybody. But I can assure you one thing. Each guest will get a tasteful of that secret served on their plate,” says Mohan. 

The brand tracks its genesis to Alabama, where it all began a few years ago. After breaking even, it went on to make reasonable profits.

Good business meant the need for expansion. Mohan, an NRI, who settled abroad a few decades back, wanted to take it to his home country and what better place than Gurugram, the crowning jewel of gastronomy today.  

The back end of this new venture is supported by a team of well-known chefs, who are toiling to make the restaurant click.

There is Chef Mahesh Kumar Sharma (ex-Starwood Hotels) and Chef Purana Sharma (ex- ITC hotels) who use the ‘secret’ Mexican spice, making the food match up to the benchmark of true Mexican.

The fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, and nachos taste authentic.

Another feather in El Sabor’s sombreno is that it remains one of the few Mexican sit-down restaurants in Delhi/NCR. “There is a huge contrast when it comes to understanding Mexican cuisine in Alabama compared to India. What we try to do is keep the understanding pure. There shouldn’t be a difference in cuisine standards nor in the components that define it,” says Mohan.

This 6,000 sq.ft. space has 175 covers. A Columbian mixologist Anna Marie mans the bar and makes an excellent Mamacita cocktail.

She pours in a tad extra tequila but we’re not complaining. Welcome to Mexico, or at least, a little version of it.

You cannot miss the Choriqueso, a Mexican cheese dip with minced chorizo sausage. It’s served with a side of fresh, succulent salad with a light lemon drizzle.

The sizzling plate of Burritos Calfornia comes with two wrapped rolls packed with beans, tomatoes, onions, mint, chicken and lots of cheese. The sense of fullness takes over with every bite into its gooeyness.

You also don’t want to underestimate the chips and salsa starter, nor the heartwarming tortilla soup.
El Sabor, Sector 29, Gurugram

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
El Sabor Mexican food Delhi Mexican cuisine Delhi Mexican cuisine Gurugram Mexican restaurants Gurgaon
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp