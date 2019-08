By Express News Service

Radisson Hotel Group has signed an exclusive Master Franchise Agreement with Tapas Club, a Singapore-based food and drink (F&D) brand, to roll out a series of stylish Spanish restaurants across its extensive portfolio of hotels in India.

Under the agreement, Radisson Hotel Group will have exclusive use of the Tapas Club name.

At least 10 restaurants will be opened in the next four years, each manned by top chefs trained in Spanish cuisine.