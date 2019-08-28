Home Lifestyle Food

This Gurugram based company offers herb, garlic and vanilla flavoured ghee

Gurugram-based wellness food company Akiva Superfoods has come up with India’s First 100 poer cent Pure A2 Flavoured Cow Ghee, in three flavours — original, vanilla, and garlic and herbs. 

Published: 28th August 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:34 AM

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Would you like your food served with or cooked in vanilla-flavoured ghee?  

“Ghee is consumed by people across the length and breadth of the country. But no one has ever experimented with it. Our motive is to give the consumer a combination of purity with exciting flavours.

"There are many brands selling cow ghee in the market. Our USP is A2 quality ghee that we obtain from Sahiwal cow milk procured from our partner dairy farms in Punjab,” says Samriddh Dasgupta, VP marketing, Akiva Supefoods.

Founded by an IIT-IIM alumnus Shalabh Gupta in 2015, Akiva began with ready-to-drink health shots. 

On being asked, why only these two flavours, he says, “In a lot of households, ghee is used for tadka, so we thought of garlic and herbs flavour that also includes thyme, basil and pepper. As it comes infused with all spices, it makes cooking convenient. And vanilla is a component that is extensively used in baking and has become a flavour that Indians are comfortable adding to their foods.” 

Since the launch, the company has sold over six-tonne ghee. It is now in the process of launching turmeric ghee. 

Though there are international brands selling ghee in the same flavours, Dasgupta says, “Their ghee is made from foreign products, but our products have been designed keeping in mind the Indian palate. Their herbs, garlic and even vanilla for that matter will taste different. We source our raw material locally. While the spices and herbs are procured from South India, vanilla comes from Rajasthan and UP, and turmeric is procured from East India and Punjab.” 

