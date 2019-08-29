Home Lifestyle Food

Curating the Chennai’s culinary history

Journalist-cum-food connoisseur Vikram Doctor speaks on ten iconic food books that reveal something about the city.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Doctor

Vikram Doctor

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s more to a food book than the basic recipes and tips it offers. It can also be a documentation of forgotten culinary techniques, evolution in methods of preparation, advancements of equipment, historical and cultural references. As part of Madras Week, journalist-cum-food connoisseur Vikram Doctor chose ten iconic food books that reveal something about the city. 

The audience at Radisson Blu GRT listened to Vikram in rapt attention. He began the session with Culinary Jottings for Madras by Colonel Arthur Kennery-Herbert. The book was published around 1878 during his stay in Madras for 33 years from 1859-1891. The focus was on the western style of cooking but with local ingredients. 

“Most of the books written during that time fell into two categories — those written by housewives from their experience of household management and those by professional chefs. There are a plethora of regional language cookbooks in many libraries. By translating, they can be made available to a larger audience,” he said. 

His next was the famous book from the south Indian household Samaithu Par (Cook and See) by S Meenakshi Ammal who played an important role in taking local recipes across the country. Some of the other books on Tamil cuisine at the presentation included Aharam by Sabitha Radhakrishnan that talks about different sub-community cuisines; Usha’s Pickle Digest by Usha Prabakaran who has documented 1,000 vegetarian pickle recipes in 2000; and Ravuthar recipes: With a Pinch of Love by Hazeena Seyad, on Tamil Muslim recipes. 

There was an equal number of books on international cuisine that made its way into the city and continues to do well. “Chennai has always had a vibrant expatriate community contributing to the food scene. Their books help us look at our ingredients differently,” he said talking about Vietnamese Cuisine for India by Nhung Thomas. 

Recipes of the Jaffna Tamils by Nesa Eliezer talks about the Sri Lankan recipes. “One of my favourite is Travels Through South India by Nao Saito. The architect travelled across south Indian households, sketched local kitchens and jotted down simple recipes,” he said.

Vikram included an essay titled In Those Days There Was No Coffee by AR Venkatachalapathy focusing on the consumption patterns of coffee. The talk concluded with Disrupt and Conquer written by TT Jaganathan and Sandhya Mendonca on how TTK Prestige went on to become a billion-dollar business. “These are books that talk about successful business models and developments in the culinary industry,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
madras week Radisson Blu GRT Usha Prabakaran Chennai culinary techniques Chennai food history Samaithu Par S Meenakshi Ammal
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp