Hate milk? Eat your spinach then

HYDERABAD: Milk has always been synonymous with calcium. Petulant children have been goaded by mothers since ages to drink up the milk for those healthy bones. But with the rise of veganism, adulterated milk, and also due to the fact that many are lactose intolerant, the focus has shifted to alternative natural sources of calcium.

We ask a couple of dieticians about a few good sources of the mineral apart from dairy products.

Sujatha Stephen, chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, says: “Apart from milk and dairy products, some nuts, cereals and small fish are good sources of calcium. Sesame seeds, curry leaves, ragi and millets have good amounts of the mineral. Sesame seeds can be soaked in water and then eaten any time of the day. Curry leaves can be dried, powdered, and then ingested after mixing it with water. One tbsp of sesame seeds (9 gm) gives 126 mg calcium per day.

Sardines and salmon fish are rich in calcium along with omega 3 fatty acids. Almonds, flax seeds, watermelon seeds and some dark green leafy vegetables like amaranth, kale and spinach, are also rich sources.”However, eating calcium-rich food will not work if there is a deficiency of Vitamin D. Sujatha explains: “Vitamin D transports calcium to the bones. Whenever is a deficiency of the vitamin, the calcium is excreted and not absorbed by the bones. People who are suffering from thyroid issues tend to have low Vitamin D. It is necessary for them to get the levels checks frequently.”

Zeenath Fatima, chief dietitian at Continental Hospitals, says that calcium is required not only for our bones but for other functions too. “Every cell contains and needs calcium to perform its function. Our heart muscles need it for contraction and relaxation. It also aids in clotting of blood, releasing hormones and other chemicals, sending and receiving nerve signals etc.”

