Macro-micro nutrient balance key to good health

 It's a mad rush out there today and everyone is just rushing around to finish their tasks at hand.

By Mukta Patil
HYDERABAD: It’s a mad rush out there today and everyone is just rushing around to finish their tasks at hand. With so much going around, how does one keep with good health?

There is a need to understand the following: Essential macronutrients and micronutrients Do we need supplementation? Macronutrients are proteins, carbohydrates and fats, which are required by our body in large amounts to perform both physical and cognitive tasks properly.

Protein is responsible for the correction of the wear and tear of our muscles. By 25, our body requires adequate amount of protein to keep up our muscle mass. The deficiency of protein makes the body break down the muscle for its energy needs. This results in fatigue. The ideal quantity of consumption would be 1.8gm per body weight for men and 1.2gm per body weight for women.

Carbohydrates are of two types. Complex carbohydrates are satiating and get absorbed slowly. The body uses carbohydrates as its energy source and spares protein to keep the muscle mass intact. Simple carbohydrates are quick absorbing and should be preferred before a sports activity.

Fats are of two kinds — saturated and unsaturated. Saturated fats often carry a high smoking point (ghee, butter, coconut oil) and hence they don’t alter their chemical composition upon heating. When oil or a fat changes its chemical structure on heating they become carcinogenic. Unsaturated fats (refined oils) have low smoking points and alter their chemical structure on heating and are hence not healthy.

Micronutrients
Micronutrients are minerals and vitamins, required in small quantities by our body. The essential Vitamins are A, D, E, K, B and C. The essential minerals are iron, calcium, manganese, zinc, potassium, iodine, selenium, chromium and sulphur. 

Supplements
By the age of 25, our body’s physiological needs grow, our metabolism slows and so does the absorption of our macro and micronutrients.This lack of absorption causes an imbalance of nutrients. For e.g., the over or under consumption of iodine can result in thyroid. An over or underactive thyroid gland is enough to rupture the physiological functions of other hormones.

Here are a few suggestions to keep health on track. Whey Protein is an excellent source of fast absorbing protein to maintain muscle mass, advised both for men and women. This is not advised for a kidney patient. Any whey protein that gives you 22 to 24 gm of protein per 32 gm of whey powder should be good to go. It is essential to run a course of multivitamins, Calcium, Vitamin D and iron after a CBP test to restore the body balance.Supplements are absolutely safe to consume. However, contact a dietitian or a doctor before starting them. (The writer is a dietician and writes at eatrrite.com)

