Dig into the classics in Delhi's Romeo Lane cafe

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Exploring the concept of a three-generational cafe where families dine together, youngsters can party while grandmothers meet for a quiet lunch, is Romeo Lane, a new addition to the Civil Lines foodscape.



The minimalist indoor design of communal tables and private seating areas, dark wood frets and upholstery in bright hues, keeps in mind the melange of the Urban and the Chic, with different spaces for all the three generations to co-exist.

The menu is a ‘culinary atlas with a vision to create something for each palate and each pocket’ as the owner Saurabh Luthra puts it.



On the menu are dishes with names like The French Kiss, Elizabeth & Darcy’s Love and even Layla Majnu. For someone like me who loves classics, I was definitely intrigued by the names, and thus deciding the course of the evening.



About the quirky names, Luthra shared, “A lot of names on our menu are designed keeping in mind its origins and also from the quirkiness of our minds. Based in North Delhi, we attract a plethora of college crowd from the University thus the idea behind the interesting names was to definitely connect with the youth who have a cool lingo.”

With Plum Mist on my side, one of their inhouse special cocktails with a vodka base mixed with plum sauce, Cointreau and lime, I began with The French Kiss.



Toasted open English muffin from the in house bakery, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, a variation of Royal Benedict, this American brunch item was a good start.



The eggs were fresh and the sauce maintained its silky consistency, just a shade firmer than double cream.

Next, the Chef Style Dimsums with a beautiful mix of vegetables and the wild mushroom providing texture, I dabbled into the various sauces served as sides. From spicy black bean sauce to smoke pepper, tomato and Thai chilli, soya dip to sweet chilli. My personal favourite was the chilli.

I opted for Romance of the West Chamber as main course. Noodles with cooked chicken in coconut sauce with the roasted peanuts, was a right blend of flavour and texture.



A dash of lemon and chilli oil plays up with the flavour and you’re sure to experience a burst of many flavours in your mouth.

For the perfect ending to the night, I ordered the Brownie Quesadilla. A single bite of the gooey brownie in a choco tortilla reminded me of the time when my mother made her first-ever brownie.



The dessert left me with a happy stomach and happy memories as well.