Home Lifestyle Food

Dig into the classics in Delhi's Romeo Lane cafe

Toasted open English muffin from the in house bakery, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, a variation of Royal Benedict, this American brunch item was a good start.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Interiors of Romeo Lane

Interiors of Romeo Lane

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Exploring the concept of a three-generational cafe where families dine together, youngsters can party while grandmothers meet for a quiet lunch, is Romeo Lane, a new addition to the Civil Lines foodscape. 

The minimalist indoor design of communal tables and private seating areas, dark wood frets and upholstery in bright hues, keeps in mind the melange of the Urban and the Chic, with different spaces for all the three generations to co-exist.

The menu is a ‘culinary atlas with a vision to create something for each palate and each pocket’ as the owner Saurabh Luthra puts it.

On the menu are dishes with names like The French Kiss, Elizabeth & Darcy’s Love and even Layla Majnu. For someone like me who loves classics, I was definitely intrigued by the names, and thus deciding the course of the evening.

About the quirky names, Luthra shared, “A lot of names on our menu are designed keeping in mind its origins and also from the quirkiness of our minds. Based in North Delhi, we attract a plethora of college crowd from the University thus the idea behind the interesting names was to definitely connect with the youth who have a cool lingo.”

With Plum Mist on my side, one of their inhouse special cocktails with a vodka base mixed with plum sauce, Cointreau and lime, I began with The French Kiss.

Toasted open English muffin from the in house bakery, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, a variation of Royal Benedict, this American brunch item was a good start.

The eggs were fresh and the sauce maintained its silky consistency, just a shade firmer than double cream. 

Next, the Chef Style Dimsums with a beautiful mix of vegetables and the wild mushroom providing texture, I dabbled into the various sauces served as sides. From spicy black bean sauce to smoke pepper, tomato and Thai chilli, soya dip to sweet chilli. My personal favourite was the chilli. 

I opted for Romance of the West Chamber as main course. Noodles with cooked chicken in coconut sauce with the roasted peanuts, was a right blend of flavour and texture.

A dash of lemon and chilli oil plays up with the flavour and you’re sure to experience a burst of many flavours in your mouth. 

For the perfect ending to the night, I ordered the Brownie Quesadilla. A single bite of the gooey brownie in a choco tortilla reminded me of the time when my mother made her first-ever brownie.

The dessert left me with a happy stomach and happy memories as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Romeo Lane Delhi Cafes
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp