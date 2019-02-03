Home Lifestyle Food

Burgers, bolsters and bears

The cellphone camera being the most important social weapon of the day, every shop has an Instagram quotient.

By medha dutta yadav
Never before has the saying ‘variety is the spice of life’ been truer than in Delhi’s restaurants, even if the food is non-spicy. New restaurateurs are falling over each other’s menus to either give a new spin to existing eateries or creating fresh concepts that combine need and desire. ‘Plum’ from the Mumbai furniture company Bent Chair that started operations in India’s business capital first has come to Aerocity, Delhi. It promises satisfaction for both the soul and the body as a place where you shop for the decor pieces you like and order what you want to eat.

Everything at the overwhelmingly colourful restoshop is for sale. Like the plate on which the sushi came? Wave your credit card. Restless to dress up your wall? Choose from the colourful, well-framed art on Plum’s own walls. Want some of the couches here customised to fit your specs? Give the measurements and Bent Chair’s Ambala factory, that explains it, will deliver the pieces  according to the order. A stylish bust (of god knows who, but who cares?), little statuettes and marble-ish horses, fern plants with green planters hanging from the ceilings form a marketplace of the outré, while the food is pan-Asian with chef Sagar Bajaj springing delectable surprises such as the Truffle White Fungus Clear Soup and the oversized Charred Pork Tenderloin Burger. Other dishes with an in-house twist are the baos,  sushi with cream cheese, not to mention, the banana and nutella sushi (a decidedly Banoffee version of sushi) .

(Clockwise from above) The interiors; Crispy Thai Lotus; a platter of sushi; merchandise on display

Plum is Delhi’s first retail restaurant. India’s retail industry is expected to touch $1.1 trillion by 2020, while the restaurant business, according to a report by Smergers, is estimated to be a `75,000-crore business over the same time period. The concept of retail operations within restaurants isn’t new. Planet Hollywood, Hard Rock Café, and Joe’s Crab Shack started abroad, before Hard Rock Café came to Indian shores. From 2018 onwards, entrepreneurs realised that in order to meet growing challenges, the industry had to think out of the bento box. Many realised that food in a retail situation reverses and compacts the mall experience. Plum founder Priyank Sukhija says, “Plum is a special endeavour. Shop while you eat is a novel concept that lets customers to take home the experience.” Partner Natasha Jain, CEO of Bent Chair, says, “Everything here is manufactured in-house. We’ve paid attention to even the smallest details. We’re attracting eyeballs, and for good reason too.”

Egged on by the response in Mumbai, they recently opened shop in Delhi. Nouveau Delhi had since the ’70s developed a taste for kitsch with which Plum is admirably in simpatico. The atmosphere is somewhere between art deco and nouveau riche, kaleidoscopic plus design-changing wallpaper— a  giant purple bear, lovingly nicknamed Plummy, greets customers at the restaurant’s entrance.  

A handful of other restaurants broadening their horizons and collaborating with retail have also come up. Beer Café has introduced its own line of merchandise  named Beerosphere, largely a beer-based collection of more than 30 products such as gadgets, home décor, glassware, office stationary and playing cards.

The cellphone camera being the most important social weapon of the day, every shop has an Instagram quotient. Plum prides itself in being the most Instagrammable restaurant with over 3,500 followers. The one disappointment is the too-loud music that makes intimate conversations a tad difficult. Tone that down, maybe?

Comments

