Home Lifestyle Food

Go cold at Starbucks if you really love your coffee! 

A Venti iced latte might be the best option for you at Starbucks if you want a bigger caffeine rush! 

Published: 13th February 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image credits: coffeehouseteam.com

By Online Desk

If you’re sitting at a Starbucks and trying to figure out the best way to get maximum caffeine into your system, ditch the regular Venti hot drinks and opt for the Venti iced latte instead. Yes, you heard it right. An ‘iced drink’ has more caffeine than regular drinks on their menu. Don’t believe us? This is what Kayla Blanton, an ex-Starbucks Barista, told Business Insider!

Every tall hot drink at Starbucks has one shot of espresso and every Grande drink (16 oz) has two shots of it. So it is only natural to believe that every Venti (20 oz) has three espresso shots.

Now, this is the very point where Starbucks looks back and smirks at us in an evil manner since it has been fooling all of us for years.

According to Blanton, a regular hot drink of Venti size has the same amount of caffeine that a Grande sized hot drink has. Both have two espresso shots or a total of 150 milligrams of coffee each. The rest is just syrup and milk. You can demand extra whipped cream and flavour if you wish, but the caffeine content cannot be changed.

Heartbroken, are you?

This is where Venti iced lattes (24 oz) come to the rescue as they have 3 shots of espresso. 

They also top our list of favourites when we think about more syrup in the drink. A Venti hot drink contains five pumps of syrup but a Venti iced latte contains six pumps. In case you were wondering, each pump is equal to one fluid ounce.

There you go, you’re welcome! Now if you still don’t feel the caffeine rush in your Venti hot drink, don’t tell us we didn’t warn you!

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Starbucks Venti iced latte Caffeine Espresso

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp