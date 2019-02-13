Go cold at Starbucks if you really love your coffee! 

By Online Desk

If you’re sitting at a Starbucks and trying to figure out the best way to get maximum caffeine into your system, ditch the regular Venti hot drinks and opt for the Venti iced latte instead. Yes, you heard it right. An ‘iced drink’ has more caffeine than regular drinks on their menu. Don’t believe us? This is what Kayla Blanton, an ex-Starbucks Barista, told Business Insider!

Every tall hot drink at Starbucks has one shot of espresso and every Grande drink (16 oz) has two shots of it. So it is only natural to believe that every Venti (20 oz) has three espresso shots.

Now, this is the very point where Starbucks looks back and smirks at us in an evil manner since it has been fooling all of us for years.

According to Blanton, a regular hot drink of Venti size has the same amount of caffeine that a Grande sized hot drink has. Both have two espresso shots or a total of 150 milligrams of coffee each. The rest is just syrup and milk. You can demand extra whipped cream and flavour if you wish, but the caffeine content cannot be changed.

Heartbroken, are you?

This is where Venti iced lattes (24 oz) come to the rescue as they have 3 shots of espresso.

They also top our list of favourites when we think about more syrup in the drink. A Venti hot drink contains five pumps of syrup but a Venti iced latte contains six pumps. In case you were wondering, each pump is equal to one fluid ounce.

There you go, you’re welcome! Now if you still don’t feel the caffeine rush in your Venti hot drink, don’t tell us we didn’t warn you!