Silver jubilee flag hoisted high with gastronomic indulgence

By Express News Service

The mark of a good restaurant is consistency, and if you have been getting repeat customers for 25 years, you know you’ve done something right. La Piazza at The Hyatt Regency Delhi has cooked its away to a delicious new landmark, that of 25 years in the business.

Not much has changed, says Chef Hermann Grossbichler, who helped get the restaurant on its feet 25 years back. More than two decades have passed and time has proven that some things are best unchanged, one such being this celebrated restaurant.

On the morning of February 16, Grossbichler and Chef Alessandro Sandrolini, the Executive Sous Chef at the restaurant, got behind the stove for a warm winter cook up. This brought simple, classic, minimalistic Italian recipes to the table, demonstrating the true essence of cuisine that we so often misunderstand.

Till February 19, specialities from the chef’s corner will set the temperatures soaring with its ambrosial, full-bodied executions. The four highlights are the tender-sweet Grilled pear and fig salad with gorgonzola and white balsamic dressing; A heart-warming Spaghetti alla Puttanesca, a delicate, slightly grilled Acqua Pazza Seabass, finishing off with strawberry, vanilla bean and Balsamic ice-cream.

In a nutshell, each dish exemplified simplicity, a rare accomplishment these days. “We are losing our ability to judge the true taste of food because of commercialisation, industralisation and a lot of mechanisation. If ingredients are compromised on in terms of freshness, authenticity, naturalness, you’ll never get bonafide flavours, which is most often the case,” says Grossbichler, believing that small farms and farmer markets must be supported as they provide the best quality produce.

The charming and amply humourous sous chef Sandrolini too believes the need of the hour is to go back to old food wisdom. One can mess up straightforward dishes far easily than complex ones. “One of the chefs I was training under asked me to make a fried egg. I looked at him perplexed, thinking I’ve not studied so much to make a fried egg. I realised later that to make a simple egg took time and precision that I had completely underestimated,” he says.

For 25 years, the restaurant has lived by the proposition of keeping Italian true to its character in a far away country, that back in the day, was barely opening up to this foreign cuisine. Today, the story is completely different, and with this, both chefs owe it to themselves and their patrons to keep the flag of originality and simplicity hoisted high up on the gastronomic barometer to treasure it for its robust legacy.

His offerings are available till February 19. Address: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road.