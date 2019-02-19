Home Lifestyle Food

Creating a delicious new palate of illusions

This new landmark of creating a range of fresh offering is as important as launching a restaurant for him. He takes none of it lightly.

Published: 19th February 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

This time around, there is going to be much less drama and more pure technique, he said… but wait! Did he say ‘much less drama’? For a restaurant that pioneered in developing a new theatrical language for food, and has thrived on this idiosyncrasy for years, it seems like a tall order to want to move away from their successful formula towards a new one sans any drama that they’re best known for. Well, it’s to set a benchmark higher, says Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Director of Massive Restaurants that owns Farzi Cafe, that through its new menu revamp, will push back its opulent molecular gastronomy frills and set the table with subtler, yet dynamic palate pleasers.  

In this palace of illusions, owing to its name — Farzi — new food tricks emerge from a global gastronomic landscape. Rockstar items, as Kalra puts it, have been taken from Farzi Cafe’s in several countries, and incorporated into a single-sheet menu. Some of these are Avocado Chaat from London, Guntur Chili Chicken from Hyderabad, Shawarma Biryani from Dubai, and the Bone Marrow, and Escravo from London. “You get a taste of all that we’ve been cooking over the world. Also, because people don’t care for large menus, we decided to keep it limited,” he says.  

This new landmark of creating a range of fresh offering is as important as launching a restaurant for him. He takes none of it lightly. “We’re in the business of evolutionary cuisine and food is changing very quickly. To keep up with the speed, we have to get the guest’s attention. With our brand, we have created a reputation and it’s crucial we keep it up by such introductions,” says Kalra.

So with Rock Shrimps with Kasundi Cream, Murgh Shorba with Pulled Chicken, and Malabar Parantha Quesadilla with Tempered Palak Paneer smoked with Tamaring Yogurt, you see fusion. With their New Zealand Lamb Chops, Slow Cooked Baby Lamb Shanks, Carrot Cream and Rose Petal Netted Ras Malai, and Tres Leches and Cinammon Waffle with Ice Cream and Hot Chocolate you see innovation. In the middle of it all lies Kalra’s magic who invites you to take a trip down this delicious trail.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp