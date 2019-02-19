Creating a delicious new palate of illusions

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

This time around, there is going to be much less drama and more pure technique, he said… but wait! Did he say ‘much less drama’? For a restaurant that pioneered in developing a new theatrical language for food, and has thrived on this idiosyncrasy for years, it seems like a tall order to want to move away from their successful formula towards a new one sans any drama that they’re best known for. Well, it’s to set a benchmark higher, says Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Director of Massive Restaurants that owns Farzi Cafe, that through its new menu revamp, will push back its opulent molecular gastronomy frills and set the table with subtler, yet dynamic palate pleasers.

In this palace of illusions, owing to its name — Farzi — new food tricks emerge from a global gastronomic landscape. Rockstar items, as Kalra puts it, have been taken from Farzi Cafe’s in several countries, and incorporated into a single-sheet menu. Some of these are Avocado Chaat from London, Guntur Chili Chicken from Hyderabad, Shawarma Biryani from Dubai, and the Bone Marrow, and Escravo from London. “You get a taste of all that we’ve been cooking over the world. Also, because people don’t care for large menus, we decided to keep it limited,” he says.

This new landmark of creating a range of fresh offering is as important as launching a restaurant for him. He takes none of it lightly. “We’re in the business of evolutionary cuisine and food is changing very quickly. To keep up with the speed, we have to get the guest’s attention. With our brand, we have created a reputation and it’s crucial we keep it up by such introductions,” says Kalra.

So with Rock Shrimps with Kasundi Cream, Murgh Shorba with Pulled Chicken, and Malabar Parantha Quesadilla with Tempered Palak Paneer smoked with Tamaring Yogurt, you see fusion. With their New Zealand Lamb Chops, Slow Cooked Baby Lamb Shanks, Carrot Cream and Rose Petal Netted Ras Malai, and Tres Leches and Cinammon Waffle with Ice Cream and Hot Chocolate you see innovation. In the middle of it all lies Kalra’s magic who invites you to take a trip down this delicious trail.