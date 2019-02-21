Changing our palette for the planet

In a city famed for foie gras and filet mignon, some of the world’s top chefs gathered Tuesday in Paris to showcase the green side of gastronomy, for the planet and our palettes. A growing number of foodie insiders are joining climate scientists in calling for drastic measures to sustainably feed our ballooning population.

Reducing meat consumption

Food production is currently the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the biggest driver of biodiversity loss, with agriculture alone drinking up 70 per cent of the world’s fresh water supply. With Earth set to host 10 billion people by mid-century, experts last month called for swingeing cuts to the amount of meat, fish and dairy consumed by richer nations in order to eliminate malnutrition and live within our means

Lentils and cabbage for the future

Future 50 Foods, a joint guide from food giant Knorr and conservation group WWF released on Tuesday, highlighted ingredients such as lentils and cabbage and the role they can play in feeding mankind in future

Michelin chefs go vegetarian

To showcase their potential, Michelin-starred French chef Gregory Marchand was on hand with a seven-course tasting menu based on the list. Despite a lack of meat products, Marchand and his team were able to rustle up an impressive meal.

According to Sam Kass, former White House chef to the Obamas, getting chefs and diners to change their habits is one public health emergency that cannot be driven by legislation or top-down taxation. “You get these big reports that talk about these dramatic changes that we have to make but ultimately this is going to come down to play-by-play, small policies,” he told AFP.