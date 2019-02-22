Experience flavours of ‘Dilli 6’ in the opulence of Crowne Plaza Okhla

By Express News Service

What comes to your mind when you think of food from Purani Dilli? Streetfood, chaat, sweets? Crowne plaza Okhla is taking you deeper into the narrow gullies of Old Delhi and offering a lavish buffet that goes beyond just chaats and offers delicacies that have travelled through time at the 9th edition of ‘Dilli 6’ food festival at Edesia. The decor resonates the Old Delhi vibe with a marketplace featuring areas like Khari baoli and Nai Sadak.

For the inquisitive minds and for people who want to know what the future has in store, there is an in-house astrologer and tarot card reader. You would also find a lot of posters across the restaurant from iconic movies that have been shot in ‘Dilli 6’, Chaat thelas and a paanwaala which add a lot of life and colour to the setup.

The food in ‘Purani Dilli’ is sumptuously garnished with culinary secrets that have been passed down through generations. This festival attempts to unravel the culinary legacy of Old Delhi that has travelled through ages, says Chef Swaminandan, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza. You would get to savour an array of 80+ preparations starting from Aloo tikki, gol gappe, rajbhog ki chaat to korma, biryani and halim.

Paranthe waali gali has also been recreated for the patrons to experience delicious deep fried paranthas stuffed with different fillings like gobhi, methi, aloo, nimbu, mirchi, papad, mewa etc. Talking about paranthas, the restaurant would also be hosting a Mega Crowne parantha eating challenge where the contestant who can eat a 36 inch parantha within a stipulated amount of time wins a free stay at the hotel.

For the ones with a sweet tooth, a sweet shop has been recreated which is offering a plethora of iconic desserts like jalebi from Dariba Kalan, rabri from Fatehpuri, Chaina Ram ka Karachi halwa and Daulat ki chaat. All in all you have something for every palate. Do pay a visit if you get an opportunity. I am sure that you would find the prospect of having all these delicacies under one roof quite exciting.

What : Dilli 6 Food Festival

When : 16th Feb to 3rd Mar 2019

Where : Edesia at Crowne Plaza Okhla New Delhi

Buffet cost : `2199++ per person

Timings : 7 PM to 11 PM (Only dinner)