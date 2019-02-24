The Cauliflower Caper

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

Move aside haldi-stroked gobi aloo, deep-fried florets accompanying hot steaming cups of chai, or gobi-stuffed parathas with fat swirls of melting white butter—the humble cauliflower is going places this year. With the low-carb index of the vegetable, more and more chefs are championing the broccoli’s non-glamorous cousin to amp up the nutrient sweepstakes even further in their daily intake.

In fact, celebrated chef Leanne Kitchen developed a whopping 70 recipes for her new book, Cauliflower is King. While some would wonder at the number, Leanne cheerfully says she easily could have kept going. Let’s check out how chefs in India are taking this trend forward.

CULL IT OUT

“One of the appealing aspects about cauliflower is that it is neutral in flavour. This means that it can be cooked and seasoned in any way you like,” explains Chef Vikram Pardeshi of The Quarter at the Opera House, Mumbai. Before using it, it should be thoroughly cleaned by washing it under running water and immersing it in a bowl full of salted warm water to remove dirt and worms, if any.

One can boil, braise, steam, deep-fry, puree, saute, gratin... to prepare the vegetable (unless you prefer eating it raw in salads). Says Vikram, “My favourite method of cooking cauliflower is to ‘gratinate’. I feel cheese simply loves cauliflower. Adding heavy cream to the veggie, and then simmering till it reduces causes florets to caramelise at the edges, bubbling and crisp on top. This is a fabulous alternative to Mac n Cheese. My new menu consists of cauliflower puree with seared scallops and a brilliant roasted cauliflower steak that can be the centrepiece easily at your table.”

Chef Rishim Sachdeva of Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra, Mumbai, prefers the vegetable to whip up noveau recipes for non-meat eaters. “Cauliflower has got great textures of its own, takes on fat and ferments very well. Being a perfect chunky vegetable, it also roasts well. At Olive, we do a trio of cauliflower, where florets get caramelised and turned into a puree with the greens. Following that, I roast and further barbecue it to add smokiness, finally mixing grated raw florets with fermented sepals that morph into salsa.” Simply delicious.

MAKE IT YOURS

There is richness in the green sepals as well. So while you give the veggie an edgy spin, have a go at its other parts as well. The bland sweetness of the cauliflower makes it a great foil for other ingredients. Celeb chef Sarah Todd recently brought in cauliflower khichdi with kingfish in her latest menu at The Wine Rack at the Phoenix Mall in Mumbai. For Chef Liton Bhakta of The Daily Bar & Kitchen, Bandra, Mumbai, cauliflower rice spells rich nutrients .

“It comes loaded with vitamins and antioxidants and is certainly more nutritious than white rice. In fact, it works beautifully for those who favour paleo-style diets,” he says. “You can even use the vegetable as the crust for pizza.” If you are worried about wasting the green sepals of the cauliflower, take heart. Shred and roll into the flour you use for making rotis. Or better still, follow Rishim’s cue by blanching the greens and adding to roasted cauliflower puree. For those with a sweet tooth, there is something yet. “I would say dates work beautifully with cauliflower, as does tahini and miso,” says Rishim.

So make way for the humble flower and soak up its goodness through the kitchen.

Baked Cauliflower Steak with Caponata and Romesco sauce

By CHEF VIKRAM PARDESHI of THE QUARTER

Cut cauliflower into 2 cms thick steaks along with the core and leaves. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika and olive oil. In a non-stick pan, sear the cauliflower steaks on both the sides till golden brown and bake it in the oven for 10-12 minutess, or until tender.

Serve with caponata—slow-cooked Sicilian veggie dish of aubergines, tomatoes, raisins, capers and pinenuts—and a drizzle of Romesco sauce—a nut and pepper-based sauce made from a mixture of roasted almonds, red wine vinegar, pine nuts, roasted garlic, and red peppers. Bread is used as a thickener to provide texture to the sauce.