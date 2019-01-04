This simple Indian breakfast dish is your golden ticket to weight loss!

By Online Desk

As another year begins, we're all trying hard to stick to our ambitious resolutions and 'eating healthy,' 'staying fit,' and 'losing weight' will always remain on the list, and for good reason too.

But here's the good news: Your health goals for the year may not be as difficult as you think they are. Before cutting off toxic people (it's ALWAYS on the list) and skipping whole meals to shed those extra kilos (may not be on the list, but we do it anyway), let's begin with focusing on the most important meal of the day. Yes, breakfast.

So your gym trainer may tell you to let breakfast pass with "healthy milkshakes" and protein shakes, or you may take it upon yourself to cook a perfect protein-rich English breakfast. But all those ingredients, expenses, and above all, the effort? C'mon, we know it's not happening.

But coming back to the good news part. This regular Indian breakfast dish may not be all fancy like the bacon and ham stacked up in your freezer, but it's the perfect protein fix for busy schedules and ambitious resolution lists. Sounds good? If yes, egg bhurji is the dish of your dreams.

A staple in most Indian households, egg bhurji is nutritious, weight-loss friendly and helps you stay energetic through the day. Eggs are a rich source of many bioactive compounds that can have beneficial effects on health and studies show that they can even reduce the risk of diabetes.

Egg bhurji is simple to prepare and can be had along with bread and rotis as well. Once you scramble eggs, add boiled vegetables to the pan. Tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, broccoli and capsicum are a few options to make the dish healthier and heavier.

To spice things up, you can add some garam masala, pepper, or chilli, and top it off with some coriander leaves. The best part about this dish is its flexibility, so you're free to experiment according to your personal preferences.

So go ahead, people. Make that egg bhurji, let's make 2019 eggcellent!