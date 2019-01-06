Delhi's 'Pikkle' restaurant to tickle your taste buds

Osama jalali By

Express News Service

New ventures, new concepts and new ideas seem to be in abundance, and so are the people willing to take risks and implement all these and more. I recently met Jasneet Sahni, the owner of a nice modern Asian-Indian restaurant, Pikkle, who is up for the game.

Tucked away on the busy Pusa Road in Rajinder Nagar, Pikkle has a nice and fun-loving ambience which not only attracts youth but suits all age groups. Décor in shades of green and white gives it a refreshing and positive vibe. The menu is compact but very well thought of. It has been designed keeping the local palate in mind.

An ex-ITC chef, Jasneet has handpicked each and every dish with distinction in flavours and presentation. Though they brand themselves as a modern Asian-Indian restaurant but Pikkle does not compromise on the flavours which are as authentic as you can get at any traditional restaurant.

I started with a portion of Smoked Corn Soup which seemed to be a perfect antidote for my sinus in cold weather. It was smoked mildly and had a smooth texture unlike other places where an extra dose of cornstarch takes away the soup’s flavour.

Next I opted for sushi. Must admit that I was quite impressed with the variants Pikkle was doing and that too at a reasonable price. Sushi Doughnut having colourful presence is a dish perfectly created not just to tickle your taste buds but to get you likes on your social media platforms.

I also relished their Naughty Girl Sushi with tuna and prawn where the tuna was torched live on my table with the tempura prawns adding crunch to the humble sushi. It was followed by a platter of dim sums which just elevated the entire experience. For main course, I opted for the Indian dishes at the restaurant and I must tell you they do a very good job of that too. Dum Ki Pasliyan where the ribs of a lamb are cooked on slow fire in its own stock can leave any of its competitor miles behind. Butter Chicken and Kofta Biryani seemed perfect to end the gastronomic journey for the day. As for the dessert, I was so full by the end of it that I promised Jasneet to return soon to have a dig at their Blueberry Cheesecake Ice

Cream, Betel Nut, Popsicles and Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream.

Timing: 12 noon to 1 am

Cost for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

Location: 25B, Opposite Metro Pillar 117, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi.